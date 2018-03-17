Accessibility Links

How do I get tickets to Download?

Get ready to rock

download festival

The British summer might be disappointing, but in Donington it will be hawter than Helllllll! The Download Festival is the UK’s most popular rock and heavy metal festival, with big names and a bigger noise. This year features the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Guns N’ Roses, so if you want to rock out in the sun, here are all the details you need.

Where is it taking place?

At Donington Park, Castle Donington, England, DE74 2RP

When is it on?

Friday 8th Junes – Sunday 10th June

Who is playing?

Headliners include Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N’ Roses and Ozzy Osbourne, with dozens more across five stages.

Where can I buy tickets?

Camping tickets

No Camping

