Property author Lionel Shriver: there’s no shame in loving your possessions – even if they are rubbish

In contrast to the minimalist gurus of hugging your gear goodbye, I am a minor materialist. I believe one can love a thing – like an exquisite crimson port glass – and don’t see appreciation of a glorious object as necessarily evil. Yet one phrase from my aptly themed new collection Property indicts its author: a protagonist is “a passionate custodian of the lowliest appurtenance”. That’s me. My most ardent attachments are to rubbish.

Advertisement

Albeit passingly dismayed when cranberry sauce plops on to a new white shirt, I’m generally indifferent to the recently acquired. I reserve my fervour for possessions of long standing, like the clockwork donkey I was given at nine. Finally chucking an armchair from Oxfam that had chronically shed chicken feathers for 15 years gave me the pang that saner people feel on putting down a beloved pet.

I once spent an hour tearing the kitchen apart trying to find a second-hand nickel teaspoon. In a frenzy of paranoia, I became convinced that the oddly obsequious photographer who’d just left had pocketed the spoon as an offbeat souvenir. Sheepishly, I later found it. Nevertheless, I always hide that spoon from summer house-sitters. I shudder to contemplate the wrath that would descend on the poor caretakers should that spoon clatter behind the refrigerator. I’ve used it to stir my morning coffee for 31 years.

I harbour an outsize tenderness for belongings I made: our ten-foot sitting-room drapes, my collage of kooky newspaper clippings, my ceramic figure sculptures. I became such a harridan when a plumber smashed one of those sculptures that he vowed never to return. He didn’t. Which was fine with me.

I also tend to cherish chattel of some nominal utility – or at least chattel that I can market to myself as fulfilling a function rather than simply sitting there. From years of charity shopping, I’ve amassed an immoderate quantity of mismatched Victorian crockery. Yes, you can eat off it. Yet the real value of that china accrues from a parade of dinners at home with my husband – many happy, a few acrimonious, but never so bitter that we throw plates. As they gradually chip and fracture, our blue-and-white settings reflect the many foreshortening evenings of our lives together.

That’s the real attachment: to my life. My difficulty in decluttering derives from sentimentality about my past. I had such trouble disposing of that Oxfam armchair because it was an emblem of the thousands of times I’d curled up in it with my husband to eat popcorn and watch the news. In my mind, these motley accoutrements are manifestations of the self. Other possessive people, from mere accumulators to fully fledged hoarders, must suffer from the same illusion. The common sensation of being “violated” by burglary suggests that a stranger’s theft of things does emotional violence to our personhood.

I project myself onto my paraphernalia to varying degrees. I’m theoretically capable of withdrawing this personal investment in the inanimate, and flinging a worn sheet in the bin. But some deconsecrations can feel almost impossible. I am ridiculously inclined to identify with my bicycles. In my 20s, I left my Fuji touring bike locked to a parking sign late at night, and returned to discover that hoods had harvested the machine for parts: the seat, derailleur, pedals, handlebars… All that remained was the frame and one wheel. I sobbed uncontrollably on the street for half an hour. I could as well have come across my own torso – headless, with the limbs amputated.

You’d think that grown-ups would learn to make the distinction between the owner and the owned. People whose houses have burnt down, or refugees reduced to a plastic bag and change of clothes, have surely climbed higher on the ladder of enlightenment. They know the difference between bicycle pedals and their own feet. Me, I’ve made tiny headway. I can distinguish between the unique and the readily replaced. I hope I’d not weep over a ravaged bicycle today, but would just go buy another one. I’ve grown less archival. I don’t save copies of my journalism any more. I experience the arrival of still more books in this house as a form of assault. I’ve learned to recognise car-boot sales as an existential threat.

Sometimes hit by waves of exhaustion with “possessions of long standing”, I fantasise about starting from scratch. We all know that acquisitions are impositions, which compete with their masters for limited space; unless exiled to the tip, the objects always win. Childless, I’m increasingly aware that, when I die, all this bedraggled impedimenta will be turfed in a skip.

My experience of cleansing disposal has been therapeutically underwhelming. The clothes remaining in the wardrobe close up the gap of missing hangers; I’ve lost an afternoon, and nothing has changed. Yet property in aggregate is indeed a millstone.

In Property, another character is, like me, an American living in London. “When asked by uncomprehending Brits why he stayed in this bleak, godforsaken country,” we read, “he would often promote some twaddle about ‘culture’, but an honest answer was closer to ‘furniture’.” More autobiography! While I’ve a wide web of attachments to the UK, one of my anchors to this island is stuff – not to mention the house itself (a giant chunk of stuff).

Thus the nightmare looming in the back of my mind is a medical or political crisis that will necessitate consolidating the households my husband and I maintain in London and New York. Both houses are small, and retracting to one will require dispossession on a staggering scale. Who needs two tin openers?

A great spiritual maturity may await me, like it or not.

Property is published by HarperCollins on 19th April

Advertisement

“The value of things” is the theme of Start the Week — Monday 12th March at 9am on Radio 4 — in which Lionel Shriver appears. The programme is being recorded at the Radio 3 Free Thinking festival at Sage Gateshead (all week on Radio 3)