Noel and Liam Gallagher to headline BBC’s Biggest Weekend Festival – in separate shows

The warring brothers will be avoiding an awkward run-in as they play at opposite ends of the UK this May

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher will both be headlining BBC Music’s The Biggest Weekend this year.

But before we all get too excited, this definitely doesn’t mean that an Oasis reunion is happening. The brothers have been booked to play on different days at different locations, so the chance of an awkward backstage run-in have been sensibly reduced to 0.00%.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will perform in Perth, Scotland on Saturday 26th May, while Liam will be playing at Coventry on Sunday 27th May.

Speaking on Chris Evans’ Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Liam said that they’d never been in a situation like this before, adding: “We’re getting closer and closer to each other, aren’t we?”

When Evans likened the siblings to being “like two sperm whales eyeing each other up from miles apart”, Liam replied: “Yeah that is it, mate. We’re getting closer and closer, we’re gonna collide, mate, one day and who knows what will happen?”

Maybe that Oasis reunion isn’t totally out of the question after all?

The four-day festival, which takes place in four separate locations up and down the UK, will also feature huge performances from Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Stereophonics, Rita Ora and Manic Street Preachers.

The event will take place on the late May bank holiday weekend in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. 175,000 tickets will be made available across the four sites, more than the number sold for Glastonbury.