Radio presenter drops caller for repeatedly calling her “love” and “darling”

Take a bow, Lynsey Hipgrave. The talkSPORT presenter has shut down a caller after he repeatedly referred to her as “love” and “darling” on air.

As Hipgrave filled in for ex-Coventry City star Alan Brazil alongside Danny Murphy, she held a phone-in to discuss Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. However, one caller, Gareth, greeted Hipgrave with the phrase “Hello, love”.

Hipgrave then asked Gareth what he thought about Guardiola, to which he replied: “Excuse me, darling…”. The presenter warned the caller (“you don’t need to call me darling. I’m not your darling.”), but Gareth started his next sentence with “The fact is, love…”

Hipgrave then cut off the call, saying, “Gareth, you know what? Because you can’t speak to me properly I’m going to sack your call off, love.”

You wouldn't call Alan Brazil "darling", would you? 🤦‍♂️@LynseyHipgrave1 was on 🔥 today… 👊👏 📻 Plenty more from Lynsey at 10am tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/DlJwT3cfNQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 5, 2018

Twitter users, including pundit Alan Shearer, were delighted, pointing out that although the caller referred to Hipgrave as “darling” or “love”, he called Danny Murphy by his name.

Calls Danny 'Danny', calls Lynsey 'love' and 'darling'. It would drive me nuts hearing that on a daily basis so don't blame @lynseyhipgrave1 one bit. Would he call the queen 'darling' too? — Crippy Cooke (@CrippyCooke) March 5, 2018

Funniest thing I have heard for ages and quite right also ha, what a plonker he was! Well done Lynsey and enjoyed the show 😂👍😄💙 — David Matthews (@MatthewsDavid) March 5, 2018

One hundred percent support for @lynseyhipgrave1, who I’ve worked with on @btsportfootball and @espn. A very able and professional broadcaster, who conducted herself appropriately on air in cutting off a disrespectful caller yesterday. We’re not living in the 1950s. Thankfully! — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) March 6, 2018

Some saw it as a harmless interaction blown out of proportion…

2018, the year where everyone gets offended by everything. I’ll bet she could get called a lot worse. #chillout — David MacDonald (@DAMacDonald1980) March 5, 2018

A normal bloke talking in a normal way on a radio phone in.@lynseyhipgrave1 is behavior is arrogant and out of touch. She may as well hung up on him for having the wrong accent or "speaking common". https://t.co/ZdBGsb5X8W — JB (@Jbeardmore) March 6, 2018

I just don’t see an issue. He’s probably spoken this Way his whole life as it used to be deemed respectful and a term of endearment. Now in 2018 everything is suddenly offensive even when it’s not intended to be. Hard for people to change lifetime habits just because it’s 2018 — ToDareIsToPaul (@paulyboym1) March 5, 2018

…But Hipgrave has since taken to Twitter herself to explain why the terms were “condescending”.