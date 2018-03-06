Accessibility Links

Radio presenter drops caller for repeatedly calling her “love” and “darling”

Lynsey Hipgrave beautifully shut down the condescending comments during a talkSPORT segment

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Lynsey Hipgrave attends the BT Sport Action Woman of the Year awards on December 12, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Getty, TL

Take a bow, Lynsey Hipgrave. The talkSPORT presenter has shut down a caller after he repeatedly referred to her as “love” and “darling” on air.

As Hipgrave filled in for ex-Coventry City star Alan Brazil alongside Danny Murphy, she held a phone-in to discuss Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. However, one caller, Gareth, greeted Hipgrave with the phrase “Hello, love”.

Hipgrave then asked Gareth what he thought about Guardiola, to which he replied: “Excuse me, darling…”. The presenter warned the caller (“you don’t need to call me darling. I’m not your darling.”), but Gareth started his next sentence with “The fact is, love…”

Hipgrave then cut off the call, saying, “Gareth, you know what? Because you can’t speak to me properly I’m going to sack your call off, love.”

Twitter users, including pundit Alan Shearer, were delighted, pointing out that although the caller referred to Hipgrave as “darling” or “love”, he called Danny Murphy by his name.

Some saw it as a harmless interaction blown out of proportion…

…But Hipgrave has since taken to Twitter herself to explain why the terms were “condescending”.

