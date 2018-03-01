UK red weather warning delays Greg James’s Sport Relief challenge

The BBC Radio 1 presenter is cycling and climbing the three highest mountains in the UK – but freezing weather conditions in Scotland mean the challenge is postponed

The Beast From The East has put a spanner in the works for BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James’ Sports Relief challenge as a red weather morning on Thursday means the team will have to wait out the worst of the storm.

Greg’s challenge is a five day odyssey in which he is attempting to cycle hundreds of miles and scale three of the UK’s highest mountains. He’s already conquered Skafell Pike and Snowdon, and was set to cycle to Ben Nevis today, but posts on the Sports Relief Twitter page have revealed that the weather is holding them back.

“A super frustrated Greg and the team are waiting and watching and wishing the snow away so we can get on the road to Ben Nevis ASA humanly P,” the Sport Relief page declared this morning.

“Red weather warning means we are grounded at present, frustrating and disappointing but ready to go,” read a tweet from former Olympian Greg Whyte, who is accompanying Greg along the way.

We’re on a road to nowhere! Red weather warning means we are grounded at present, frustrating and disappointing but, ready to go @gregjames @sportrelief #PedalToThePeaks pic.twitter.com/0RLQl0Loky — Greg Whyte OBE (@gpwhyte) March 1, 2018

Presenter Greg and his team have had a rough time of it since their journey began on Monday thanks to the freezing weather that has swept in from Russia.

Much of the UK’s travel infrastructure has seen disruption over the past few days, so it’s admirable that they have made it this far in spite of the snow. Currently they have raised over £300,000 – find out how to donate here.