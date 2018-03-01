Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Radio
UK red weather warning delays Greg James’s Sport Relief challenge

UK red weather warning delays Greg James’s Sport Relief challenge

The BBC Radio 1 presenter is cycling and climbing the three highest mountains in the UK – but freezing weather conditions in Scotland mean the challenge is postponed

Greg James in the snow during his Sport Relief 2018 challenge (Comic Relief, JG)

The Beast From The East has put a spanner in the works for BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James’ Sports Relief challenge as a red weather morning on Thursday means the team will have to wait out the worst of the storm.

Advertisement

Greg’s challenge is a five day odyssey in which he is attempting to cycle hundreds of miles and scale three of the UK’s highest mountains. He’s already conquered Skafell Pike and Snowdon, and was set to cycle to Ben Nevis today, but posts on the Sports Relief Twitter page have revealed that the weather is holding them back.

“A super frustrated Greg and the team are waiting and watching and wishing the snow away so we can get on the road to Ben Nevis ASA humanly P,” the Sport Relief page declared this morning.

“Red weather warning means we are grounded at present, frustrating and disappointing but ready to go,” read a tweet from former Olympian Greg Whyte, who is accompanying Greg along the way.

Presenter Greg and his team have had a rough time of it since their journey began on Monday thanks to the freezing weather that has swept in from Russia.

Advertisement

Much of the UK’s travel infrastructure has seen disruption over the past few days, so it’s admirable that they have made it this far in spite of the snow. Currently they have raised over £300,000 – find out how to donate here.

Tags

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/02/2018 - Programme Name: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - TX: n/a - Episode: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Andrew Cunanan (DARREN CRISS) - (C) © 2018 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. - Photographer: unknown/FX

Who is Andrew Cunanan? Why did he kill Gianni Versace?

(Netflix, JG)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

shawshank redemption

Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Books becoming TV shows in 2018

15 books to read on World Book Day that are airing on TV in 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more