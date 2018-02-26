Greg James kicks off epic Sport Relief challenge just as ‘Beast from the East’ weather bites

The BBC Radio 1 DJ is currently climbing Mount Snowdon – which will sink to a windchill temperature of -17 degrees Celsius today

Greg James is a very brave man. The Radio 1 DJ has just started his Pedal to the Peaks Sport Relief challenge, which will see him climb the UK’s three highest mountains and cycle between them – just as a Siberian blast of cold weather hits the UK.

It’s on! Listen tomorrow morning LIVE at 7:50am when I’ll be on with @grimmers…from the foot of Snowdon. Ridiculous. #Gregathlon #PedalToThePeaks pic.twitter.com/HxE0WQqxqi — Greg James (@gregjames) February 25, 2018

It’s very cold: this morning the Gregathlon started in -1°C at the bottom of Mount Snowdon, Wales, this morning – with freezing winds making the weather feel an extra five degrees colder, according to the Met Office.

Climbing the mountain in is only the first part of James’s journey. After hitting the peak (where wind chill temperatures will hit an unbelievable -17C° by midday), he’ll then have to cycle his way to Scafell Pike in Cumbria, before finally taking on the mighty Ben Nevis (which, adding in wind chill, feels like -16°C at the moment).

Overall, it’s a challenge that will see James cycle 500 miles in five days, all in aid of Sport Relief’s campaign to help vulnerable people live healthier and happier lives.

Fortunately, James has been sent some supportive messaging to help him through…

Stars from the world of showbiz also offering up their support. #Gregathlon pic.twitter.com/FAuiT7aaRv — Greg James (@gregjames) February 25, 2018

Messages of support already pouring in #Gregathlon pic.twitter.com/FDbkkXcbZ3 — Greg James (@gregjames) February 25, 2018

However, chances are he might need a bit more encouraging. You can donate to the Greg James Sport Relief campaign here.