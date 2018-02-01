The much-loved commentator, who retired from the show last summer, reflects on 45 years in the commentary box

Henry “Blowers” Blofeld, the much-loved stalwart of the Test Match Special commentary box, was on hand at the Radio Times Covers Party to discuss his long career.

With a glass of red wine in hand, the genial and highly accomplished broadcaster with the catchphrase “My Dear Old Thing” told us what he’s been up to since hanging up his microphone at Lords last September – and he also revealed his favourite moment in the TMS box.

It was in 1981, Australia’s Ray Bright was facing England bowler Bob Willis and Ashes history was about to be made….

Have a watch here: