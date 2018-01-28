BBC 6 Music dedicates weekend shows to Mark E Smith and The Fall

A 1995 gig, an interview with Smith and viewers' choices of Fall tracks will mark the death of the band's frontman

BBC 6 Music is to mark the death of Mark E Smith, lead singer of influential post-punk band The Fall, with some changes to its schedule this weekend.

Listeners will have to stay up late to hear a recording of The Fall in concert at the Manchester Roadhouse in 1995, which kicks off at 2am on the night of Saturday 27th January.

Then on Sunday at 1pm (replacing the last episode of The Leisure Society, which will be rescheduled to Sunday 4th February) the station has The Totally Wired World of the Fall – also available to listen to now – in which Smith talks to Elizabeth Alker about his thirty nine years at the helm of the band, his love of sci-fi writer Phillip K Dick, and how Danny Baker helped get the band their first record deal, interspersed with Fall tracks and contributions from fans and collaborators.

And at 6pm that same day Tom Robinson spends a hefty three hours curating viewers’ choices of Fall songs in Now Playing @6Music.

Smith, 60, passed away at home on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from The Fall’s manager Pam Van Damned, following an illness.