Icelandic newspaper accidentally prints Ed Sheeran photo next to obituary
Reports of the singer's death have been greatly exaggerated
First things first: global pop superstar Ed Sheeran is not dead. But you would be forgiven for thinking otherwise if you’re in Iceland.
Hate to break it to u but Ed Sheeran is dead. It also turns out he is a 82 year old Icelandic man called Svavar. Ed Sheeran was apperantly only his stage name…. #ripsvavarsheeran pic.twitter.com/gxXuccmU2h
— Ari_music (@AriGudmundsson) January 25, 2018
An Icelandic newspaper ran the 27 year old’s picture in its obituary column, no doubt giving Mr Sheeran a weird chilly feeling on the other side of the globe. The mix-up is understandable, and there’s still a sad story at the heart of it. 82-year-old Volvo mechanic Svavari Gunnari Sigurðsson did pass, and used to perform Ed Sheeran’s songs in his spare time.
But for now, the ‘real’ Ed Sheeran is perfectly fine. (At the time of writing.)