Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Radio
Icelandic newspaper accidentally prints Ed Sheeran photo next to obituary

Icelandic newspaper accidentally prints Ed Sheeran photo next to obituary

Reports of the singer's death have been greatly exaggerated

First things first: global pop superstar Ed Sheeran is not dead. But you would be forgiven for thinking otherwise if you’re in Iceland.

Advertisement

An Icelandic newspaper ran the 27 year old’s picture in its obituary column, no doubt giving Mr Sheeran a weird chilly feeling on the other side of the globe. The mix-up is understandable, and there’s still a sad story at the heart of it. 82-year-old Volvo mechanic Svavari Gunnari Sigurðsson did pass, and used to perform Ed Sheeran’s songs in his spare time.

Advertisement

But for now, the ‘real’ Ed Sheeran is perfectly fine. (At the time of writing.)

You might like

Ed Sheeran (Getty, EH)

The Simpsons reveals first look at Ed Sheeran’s cameo

Dua Lipa (Getty, BA)

The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees

145036.bfdc9656-19e9-4812-98fc-420fef731695

Did you spot the latest celebrity cameo in Game of Thrones?

145032.c88baa4c-9e76-44e1-a06e-1788e4ad7bec

Jon Snow now has his own Game of Thrones Eurodance anthem and it’s amazing

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more