Elton John announces a three year farewell tour

The legendary performer has announced he will stop touring after a final 300 dates across the globe starting in September 2018

Glam Elton

We knew something big was coming when this tweet appeared…

And speculation was rife that Elton John, who has been a star for almost 50 years, would announce his final ever tour.

But now it’s official. Elton is taking his show on the road one more time. Then he’s settling down.

The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Tour will begin in September 2018… and it will be his last (although the 300 dates will take 3 years to complete!)

The tour will reach the UK in 2019 and 2020 and will visit 10 cities. It will begin in the USA – taking in five continents along the way.

In 2021, Elton John, who is 71 in March, has said he will give up touring to spend more time with his children. He said in the New York press conference that he would remain creative, but he would be doing that without going on the road.

“I’m not going to be touring and traveling the world. My priorities have changed. I have young children,” he said during the event.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t still be creative… But I won’t travel any more. I don’t want to go out with a whimper. I want to go out with a bang… It’ll be the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done.”

UPDATE:

The only date in the British Isles to be announced so far is:

Dublin – 3Arena – 12th June 2019. Tickets will be available here from 9th February

Full dates for the rest of the tour will be available soon.

You can register to preorder tickets and for more information as a Ticketmaster Verified Fan

