Is Elton John retiring?

Is this goodbye, Reggie Dwight? Elton John is counting down to some sort of big announcement, which will be televised internationally at 17.30 GMT in the UK.

Advertisement

A wrinkle in time. Past meets present. A taste of things to come at the #EltonEvent today. Watch the special announcement live at 9.30 PT / 12.30 ET / 17.30 GMT on https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/WLbNkT1EoJ — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018

Speculation is rife that the singer, who has been a star for almost 40 years, will announce his final ever tour before retirement. Now 70 years old, John was forced to cancel nine American shows last year, following a “potentially deadly” bacterial infection. The rumours of retirement have gained steam with an image on his website referencing his classic album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road…

…and a career retrospective posted on his YouTube account.

Advertisement

The frustrated sculptor, blue-jean baby and rocket man may have decided that enough was enough, and he’s going back to his plough. Is the sun going down on his career? We’ll find out at 5.30.