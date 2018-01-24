Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Radio
Is Elton John retiring?

Is Elton John retiring?

The singer is counting down to a big announcement

Glam Elton

Is this goodbye, Reggie Dwight? Elton John is counting down to some sort of big announcement, which will be televised internationally at 17.30 GMT in the UK.

Advertisement

Speculation is rife that the singer, who has been a star for almost 40 years, will announce his final ever tour before retirement. Now 70 years old, John was forced to cancel nine American shows last year, following a “potentially deadly” bacterial infection. The rumours of retirement have gained steam with an image on his website referencing his classic album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road…

elton john

…and a career retrospective posted on his YouTube account.

Advertisement

The frustrated sculptor, blue-jean baby and rocket man may have decided that enough was enough, and he’s going back to his plough. Is the sun going down on his career? We’ll find out at 5.30.

You might like

Glam Elton

Is Elton John retiring?

Books becoming films in 2018

13 books you NEED to read before they become movies in 2018

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 24/01/2018 - Programme Name: Eurovision: You Decide 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: Eurovision: You Decide 2018 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01 HRS ON WEDNESDAY 24TH JANUARY 2018** Goldstone - (C) BBC - Photographer: Joel Anderson

BBC reveals the six acts for Eurovision: You Decide 2018

(GETTY, TL)

Cheryl Baker is the second celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more