Former Radio 4 host Libby Purves: “vain and greedy” men are to blame for BBC gender pay gap

Libby Purves, the columnist and author who presented Radio 4’s Midweek programme for 33 years, has weighed in on the BBC gender pay debate, laying the blame squarely at the door of “vain and greedy” male stars, who she says are responsible for driving up their own salaries relative to that of female counterparts.

Writing in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, Purves says: “Some complain that the pay gap exists because women don’t negotiate. I would say that it’s more about men being vain and greedy. With few exceptions (mainly in the shiny-floor-and-spangles world, inhabited by, for example, Claudia Winkleman) it’s men who drive pay to insane levels. It’s men, not women, who flick their carefully tended hair and purr, like a L’Oréal ad, ‘Because I’m worth it!’.”

Purves comments come in the wake of China Editor Carrie Gracie’s resignation over alleged pay discrimination at the BBC, and jokes made about the issue by Today host John Humphrys in an off-air conversation with co-presenter Jon Sopel.

Humphrys asked Sopel “How much of your salary are you prepared to hand over to Carrie Gracie to keep her?” before claiming to have “handed over already more than you f***ing earn”, referring to the two pay cuts he has accepted in recent years.

Humphrys then joked: “But I’m still left with more than anybody else and that seems to me entirely just.”

