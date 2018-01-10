Accessibility Links

Radio 2 offers Jonathan Ross “future presenting opportunities” after axing Arts Show

The station is keen to sign Ross up for new projects

Jonathan Ross

The cancellation of Jonathan Ross’s weekly culture round-up the Arts Show does not mean the host will be leaving Radio 2, a spokesperson for the station has told RadioTimes.com.

Ross departed the BBC in 2010, a year after his suspension following the notorious ‘Sachsgate’ incident on Russell Brand’s Radio 2 show, but returned to a regular slot on the station, with the Arts Show, at the start of 2016.

The series will end in May as part of a station-wide shake-up, but Radio 2 is keen to deploy Ross elsewhere, possibly on multiple series.

“We are talking to Jonathan about future presenting opportunities and arts and film series,” a Radio 2 spokesperson told RadioTimes.com. “We look forward to working with him on further projects”.

