Radio 2 offers Jonathan Ross “future presenting opportunities” after axing Arts Show

The station is keen to sign Ross up for new projects

The cancellation of Jonathan Ross’s weekly culture round-up the Arts Show does not mean the host will be leaving Radio 2, a spokesperson for the station has told RadioTimes.com.

Ross departed the BBC in 2010, a year after his suspension following the notorious ‘Sachsgate’ incident on Russell Brand’s Radio 2 show, but returned to a regular slot on the station, with the Arts Show, at the start of 2016.

The series will end in May as part of a station-wide shake-up, but Radio 2 is keen to deploy Ross elsewhere, possibly on multiple series.

“We are talking to Jonathan about future presenting opportunities and arts and film series,” a Radio 2 spokesperson told RadioTimes.com. “We look forward to working with him on further projects”.