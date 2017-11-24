Pearl Mackie’s first post-Doctor Who role is in a new podcast drama

While Pearl Mackie’s very last episode as Doctor Who companion Bill Potts is still yet to air, the London-born actress is already moving onto different roles – and in an intriguing twist, her first new part is in an unusual new podcast drama called Adulting, which also stars Misfits’ Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Game of Thrones/Skins stars Joe Dempsie and Hannah Murray and Kathryn Wilder, probably best known for starring opposite Tom Hiddleston in a special RADA production of Hamlet.

Written by Eddie Robson (who has previously penned a number of Doctor Who books and audio plays), the multi-part audio drama follows a group of old friends who are reunited at a wedding after a dark event in their past previously forced them apart.

Five episodes of the drama are currently available to listen to on the Guardian website, and a synopsis for the first episode can be read below:

The first episode of Adulting, our audio drama series, starring Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who), Hannah Murray (Game of Thrones), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits) and Kathryn Wilder (Ophelia in Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet).

To his surprise, Theo has been asked to be best man at his ex-girlfriend Becky’s wedding. He and his friends have hardly seen each other in the decade since graduation – and it’s all because of what happened at the end of that final year …

CREDITS

Daniel: Joe Dempsie

Charlotte: Pearl Mackie

Becky: Hannah Murray

Theo: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

Ashley: Kathryn Wilder

All in all, it sounds about as far from the Tardis as one can get – but if for the rest of her career Mackie keeps picking roles as varied and intriguing as she has so far, we’re all in for a treat in the years to come.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas