Lenny Henry to star in new Neil Gaiman adaptation Anansi Boys on BBC Radio 4

Also starring Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson and Misfits’ Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, the drama will follow the sons of a trickster god in a story based on Gaiman’s original novel

If Amazon’s hit series American Gods wasn’t enough adapted Neil Gaiman god-bothering for you, then you’re in luck – the acclaimed author’s follow-up novel Anansi Boys is now being adapted by BBC Radio 4.

The story stars Lenny Henry as Anansi/Mr Nancy, an arachnid trickster god first introduced in Gaiman’s book American Gods (and its TV adaptation earlier this year, where the character was played by Orlando Jones). Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson and Misfits’ Nathan Stewart-Jarrett will play his wayward sons Charlie and Spider (below). A special animated clip of Gaiman introducing the characters can be seen here.

The novel has been adapted for radio by writer/director Dirk Maggs, who previously brought Gaiman’s Neverwhere, How the Marquis Got His Coat Back and (with Terry Pratchett) Good Omens to BBC Radio 4.

“I’m delighted to have this amazing cast of actors bring Anansi Boys to life for Radio 4,” Gaiman said. “Anansi Boys started for me over 20 years ago when Lenny Henry and I were working on [the original TV version of] Neverwhere together.

“He told me that it was wrong that back then there really weren’t any horror films with black leads, and I said, ‘Well I’ll write you one.’ And then it wasn’t a film, but a novel, and it wasn’t horror but a strange mixture of mythic family comedy, romance and crime drama (with some scary bits).

“When I was writing the novel I had Lenny’s voice in my head and I’m delighted that in this dramatisation Lenny is Mr Nancy and Anansi the Spider – to me he is inseparable from this project.

The version of Mr Nancy played by Orlando Jones in TV’s American Gods

“But the talent behind the microphone is astonishing,” Gaiman continued. “We even got Earl Cameron, a month after he turned 100, to come in and play Dragon.

“This is the fifth adaptation of one of my books or stories that Dirk Maggs and Radio 4 have done. I think it’s the best of them all.”

Anansi Boys will also star Tanya Moodie, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Joseph Marcell, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Cecilia Noble, Angela Wynter, Adjoa Andoh, Sheila Atim, Pippa Bennett-Warner and (as mentioned by Gaiman) 100-year-old actor Earl Cameron, one of the first black actors to take roles in British film.

Described as a “kaleidoscopic journey deep into mythology,” Anansi Boys will air at some point during the Christmas period (probably between Christmas and New Year based on the previous Gaiman adaptations), and will be available to listen to online for overseas fans.