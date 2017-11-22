Patsy Kensit to star as Doctor Who foe in new audio adventure

The worlds of soaps and Time Lords collide once more as the former Holby City and Emmerdale star signs up for Doctor Who

Patsy Kensit is set to join the cast of Doctor Who for an upcoming audio adventure.

The Emmerdale and Holby City star is set to star opposite Peter Davison’s Fifth Doctor and his companions in new story Kingdom of Lies, created by Doctor Who audio drama producers Big Finish.

According to Big Finish, Kensit’s character will “cross swords (or lasers)” with Davison’s Doctor alongside classic companions Adric, Tegan and Nyssa.

The series is due for release in January 2018, and while details of Kensit’s character are being kept under wraps, director Barnaby Edwards did drop one hint.

“I can tell you three things,” he said. “She’s sassy, she’s deadly and she’s partly cybernetic.”

The story itself sees Davison’s Fifth Doctor and his companions mistaken for deadly assassins on a faraway planet, with all four struggling to survive.

Listen to a short preview of the action (and read the story synopsis) below.

On the planet Cicero Prime, the kingdom of Cardenas is divided, with the whole population forced to swear allegiance to either the effete Duke or the fiery, hard-edged Duchess. This is a situation both parties have grown tired of.

What use is half a kingdom when, thanks to a carefully engineered murder, you could have it all?

Surely, neither of them would be rash enough to summon the deadly off-world assassin The Scorpion to help with their problem? And surely, this terrifying figure wouldn’t arrive wearing a long cream coat and striped trousers…?

“In Kingdom of Lies, written by Robert Khan and Tom Salinksy, the TARDIS team are split into pairs and mistaken for deadly assassins embroiled in a particularly spiteful divorce,” script editor Guy Adams explained.

“But will The Scorpion and his vicious colleague-in-slaughter Nyssa the Destroyer win the day? Or will Adric and Tegan from the deadly Order of Alzarius, strike first?

“Kingdom of Lies is, at heart, a bubbly farce. Albeit one with Deadly Drones of Death and psychotic killers for hire. Listeners who heard Robert and Tom’s Early Adventure The Ravelli Conspiracy will know they have previous for wringing joy from courtly intrigue.”

Such intrigue certainly sounds intriguing – and while it’s not quite as exciting as seeing Kensit join the main series, in the long wait between Jodie Whittaker’s arrival in the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas special and her first series next autumn we’ll take all the Whoniverse fun we can get.

Kingdom of Lies will be released in January 2018, and can be pre-ordered from Big Finish now