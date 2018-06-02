13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey shares his thoughts on a possible third season

"It’s a question of, is there more story to tell?"

Will 13 Reasons Why be back for a third season on Netflix? There has been no confirmation either way – but showrunner Brian Yorkey is already thinking about what would happen next.

Advertisement

One thing we know for certain is that Katherine Langford will not be returning as teenage suicide victim Hannah, in flashback or otherwise. That decision was announced in late May 2018.

But speaking at a Netflix FYC panel on Friday, Yorkey offered a few thoughts on the direction he’d like the show to take if it continues for another season.

“Well, gosh, I think the themes are sort of inherent in the action of season two,” he said, according to Deadline. “It’s a question of, is there more story to tell, do we want to see these kids not only continue to recover, but, how do they bring forward into their lives the thing they’ve learned about what they’ve been through?”

The popular series has met with controversy about the way it handles storylines around teen suicide and rape. The original season was based on the novel by Jay Asher, while season two took things in a different direction.

Yorkey added: “Whether 13 Reasons Why goes forward on Netflix, or just in the minds of fans, what happened to Hannah will always be the first clause of the story.

“The rest of the story is about young people, as so many young people, maybe all young people today [learn] how to heal from the things that have hurt them… to make the world that they want it to be, not just the world they are inheriting… and above all, how to take care of each other.”

As she appeared alongside her co-stars Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer and Derek Luke, Langford re-confirmed her decision to exit the show.

“I think 13 Reasons Why will always be an important part of my life,” Langford said. “It was the first job I ever had.”

Advertisement

Seasons one and two of 13 Reasons Why are available on Netflix now