New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Thursday 31st May: My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman – Howard Stern

There are shades of sardonic comedian/ podcast host Marc Maron’s infamous discussion with old friend and now disgraced comedian Louis CK in this episode of the US chat show host’s Netflix series. As seen in the clip above, the long-serving US radio host feels he owes Letterman an apology for how he behaved when the two were younger. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 30th May: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – season 4

She’s back! Ellie Kemper returns as former hostage Kimmy, now a naively upbeat New Yorker. The impact of the character has dissipated since the sitcom’s debut, so perhaps its right that this fourth series is to be the last – but before she goes, Kimmy’s unusual approach to office etiquette looks likely to see her off on a comic high. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 29th May: Arrested Development – season 5

The Bluths return for more self-referential gags and innuendos five years after the last season dropped – a bit old and none the wiser. Watch on Netflix

Monday 28th May: The Break with Michelle Wolf

The former Daily Show correspondent gets her own weekly half-hour series. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 24th May: Fauda season 2

The Israeli political drama returns. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 23rd May: Top Gear

Amazon may have The Grand Tour, but Netflix is close behind with the latest series of BBC’s Top Gear. Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris really shifted up a gear when series 25 aired earlier this year. If you missed it first time round on the BBC, now might be the time to give the trio another chance. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 22nd May: Tig Notaro – Happy To Be Here

A new standup special from the brilliant comedian. Watch on Netflix

Monday 21st May: Cargo

A tender, heartbreaking Netflix Original film set amidst a viral outbreak (the zombifying kind) in the Australian outback. Martin Freeman, as ever, is fantastic as a father trying to safeguard his infant daughter’s passage in a hostile world. Watch on Netflix

Friday 18th May: 13 Reasons Why season 2

The controversial teen drama returns for a second season to deal with the aftermath of the suicide of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford). Watch on Netflix