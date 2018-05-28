Lucifer’s Tom Ellis says that talks to save the show are underway

The fight to #SaveLucifer is far from over

Tom Ellis, star of Amazon Prime Video’s Lucifer and its most vocal spokesperson in the wake of the its cancellation by US network FOX, has said that “conversations have started happening” to save the show.

The star of the US sci-fi series – which follows Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) AKA The Devil as he departs hell for sunny Los Angeles – has been tirelessly campaigning for the show’s revival alongside its devoted fanbase ever since it was announced that it would not be returning for a fourth season on FOX.

And now, he finally has some good news to share. Speaking at the London MCM Comic Con this past weekend, the actor voiced his gratitude for the work the fans have been doing with their #SaveLucifer social media campaign, and announced that discussions are in place to revive the series in one form or another.

“Conversations have started happening as a result of the noise that you guys have been making, so all I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you,” he said, though he declined to go into further detail about the discussions.

Earlier this month, Ellis told RadioTimes.com that he believed a streaming service was the show’s “strongest option” of carrying on. Here’s hoping Netflix and/or Amazon had their ears pricked.

