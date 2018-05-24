Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Netflix’s Queer Eye season 2 has a release date – and it’s coming way sooner than we expected

Netflix’s Queer Eye season 2 has a release date – and it’s coming way sooner than we expected

The Fab Five are coming back for round two in June, only four months after the first season aired

Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown pose for Queer Eye season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix has announced that the second season of Netflix’s Queer Eye will arrive on Friday 15th June – barely over four months after the first set of episodes were released.

Advertisement

The news was announced on Netflix’s official Twitter account, via a constructed conversation between the members of the fab five, who joke that they were going to give the people what they wanted in the new season – specifically more Antoni on avocado action, that is. Check out the announcement video below.

The new season will consist of eight new episodes, and will likely see the gang make over a variety of new guests.

Culture specialist Karamo Brown told RadioTimes.com that they had hoped to work with women and members of the trans community in the new episodes – here’s hoping they got their way.

The date announcement comes as somewhat of a surprise, as the renewal was only announced in late March, meaning that the cast and crew have either somehow managed to produce eight more episodes in under two months, or they already had season two in the can when season one was released.

Advertisement

Either way, we can’t wait to bawl our eyes out in a few weeks time.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Queer Eye

Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown pose for Queer Eye season 2 (Netflix)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

iPlayer box sets are taking the drama out of the BBC’s biggest shows

Ben Dowell
Ben Dowell
Chance Perdomo and Craig Parkinson in Killed By My Debt (BBC, HF)

BBC3 reveals cast for new factual drama Killed by My Debt

Idris Elba

Idris Elba to star in new Netflix comedy Turn Up Charlie

Sense8 characters

Netflix exec promises “fantastic, fitting conclusion” for Sense8 – and explains why the series had to be cancelled

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more