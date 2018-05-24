Meet the cast of Arrested Development season five

The entire original cast are back on board as the Bluths return for the new series on Netflix

The first half of series five of Arrested Development – the show’s first new material in five years – arrives on Netflix on 29th May 2018.

While a lot of time has passed, very little has changed – and the Bluths are still as hopeless as ever.

Find out everything you know about the cast of Arrested Development below.

Michael Bluth – played by Jason Bateman

Who is Michael Bluth? The straight man (comedically, that is) of the family. Michael Bluth was a loyal worker at his family’s real estate company, until he discovered that he had been passed over for the CEO position in favour of his mother (this was revealed in the first episode of series one). Since then, he’s been trying his best to escape his family’s clutches – but no matter how hard he tries to get out, they keep pulling him back in.

What has Jason Bateman been up to since season four? The actor starred and directed Netflix’s dark drama Ozark (which is set to return for season two next year), directed Nicole Kidman and Christopher Walken in feature film The Family Fang, and appeared in a handful of comedies (Horrible Bosses, Office Christmas Party). In the week leading up to the series’ release, Bateman was the subject of criticism after an interview with the New York Times in which he made comments defending Jeffrey Tambor during a discussion of the actor’s alleged verbal harassment of Arrested Development co-star Jessica Walter. Bateman has since apologised.

George-Michael Bluth – played by Michael Cera

Who is George-Michael Bluth? The awkward son. George-Michael is Michael Bluth’s only son – his mother passed away from ovarian cancer when he was very young and has never featured in the series. George-Michael has had a long-standing infatuation with his cousin, Maeby.

What has Michael Cera been up to since season four? Cera has made appearances on TV shows such as Louie, Drunk History and Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, and starred in indie dramedies Lemon and Person to Person. He also voiced Robin in the Lego Batman movie, alongside his Arrested Development co-star Will Arnett.

Gob Bluth – Played by Will Arnett

Who is Gob Bluth? Michael’s over-confident elder brother. Gob (George-Oscar Bluth) is a struggling magician (“They’re illusions, Michael – a trick is something a whore turns for money”), who, despite having zero interest in his father’s business – or any experience in the field, for that matter – has always longed to one-up his brother Michael by usurping him at the head of the company.

What has Will Arnett been up to since season four? Arnett created his own Netflix series, Flaked, whose fate is still up in the air after series two was released last year. He also starred as Batman in the Lego Batman Movie, played “Father” in A Series of Unfortunate Events, voiced animated horse Bojack Horseman, and starred in sitcom The Millers alongside Curb Your Enthusiasm’s JB Smoove.

Lindsay Bluth – played by Portia de Rossi

Who is Lindsay Bluth? The self-obsessed sister. Lindsay was raised believing she was Michael Bluth’s twin – but it was revealed in season three that she was adopted at the age of three – making her three years older than she had initially thought. She is married to therapist-turned-actor Tobias, who is father to their daughter Maeby.

What as Portia de Rossi been up to since season four? The actress, who is married to TV host Ellen DeGeneres, had a recurring stint on Ava DuVernay’s Scandal, and also made a couple of appearances on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet alongside Drew Barrymore.

Tobias Funke – played by David Cross

Who is Tobias Funke? The unwanted brother-in-law. Tobias’ position in the Bluth family is hanging by a thread as his wife Lindsay is in the process of divorcing him. He has been trying to make his start in Hollywood as an actor since season one, with zero success. He identifies as a “never-nude” – meaning that he literally never gets naked, and always sports a pair of denim cut-offs under his clothes.

What has David Cross been up to since season four? Standup comedian David Cross played the lead role in sitcom The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret alongside Arrested Deveopment co-star Arnett and Sharon Horgan. He has also appeared in Netflix’s The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated drama The Post.

Maeby Funke – played by Alia Shawkat

Who is Maeby Funke? The savvy, attention-starved niece, Maeby has had bad luck in her romantic endeavours throughout the series. At times she has struggled to resist the advances of her cousin, George-Michael, and her first crush (a jock at their high school called Steve Holt) was also later revealed to be related to her, as the illegitimate child of her uncle Gob.

What has Alia Shawkat been up to since season four? Shawkat has since taken up the lead role in the brilliant hipster-noire sitcom Search Party. She also starred in Transparent alongside Arrested Development co-star Tambor, and featured in indie drama 20th Century Women.

Lucille Bluth – played by Jessica Walter

Who is Lucille Bluth? The martini-swilling, acid-tongued matriarch. Lucille was appointed as the CEO of the Bluth company in season one, right before her husband was arrested for treason, but she ultimately relinquished control to Michael, who is the only member of the family who is actually qualified for the role. She coddled her youngest son, Buster, as a child, which turned him into the man-child he is today – the two have a very close, often fiery relationship.

What has Jessica Walter been up to since season four? Walter starred alongside Jaime Pressly in the short-lived comedy series Jennifer Falls, and had brief appearances in NCIS and Difficult People. She continues to voice Mallory in the cartoon series Archer, alongside her Arrested Development co-star Arnett.

Buster Bluth – played by Tony Hale

Who is Buster Bluth? The underdeveloped younger brother. Buster has an unusually close relationship with his mother, Lucille, much to the displeasure of his father, George Sr. Many of his life choices arise from a desire to attract his mother’s attention – from his romantic relationship with her best friend, Lucille Austero (Liza Minelli), to his decision to join the army. In season two, his hand was bitten off by a loose seal (get it?) when he went swimming in the ocean, despite her forbidding him to do so.

What has Tony Hale been up to since season four? He has featured in Armando Iannuci’s critically acclaimed political comedy Veep alongside former Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events with Neil Patrick Harris, indie coming-of-age tale Love, Simon and big-screen comedies American Ultra, Yoga Hosers and The Heat.

George Bluth sr. – played by Jeffrey Tambor

Who is George Sr? The patriarch. In season one, George Sr spent some time behind bars for unlawfully building houses for Saddam Hussein in Iraq. He was later exonerated after it was revealed that a British syndicate had hired him to construct the homes so they could spy on the Iraqi dictator. He has an on-again-off-again relationship with his wife Lucille who has stuck by his side (apart from her short-lived romance with his twin brother Oscar), despite his many affairs.

What has Jeffrey Tambor been up to since season four? Jeffrey Tambor won an Emmy for his portrayal of a transgender woman in Amazon’s Transparent. Earlier this year, he was fired from the series after claims of sexual harassment from fellow cast-members emerged.