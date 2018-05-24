Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race season 10

Is the drag queen competition on Netflix UK? Who are the new queens? And who are the guest panellists?

Gentlemen, start your engines and may the best woman win…

Will RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 be on Netflix in the UK?

Yes, episodes will death-drop onto Netflix on Fridays – one day after the US broadcast.

Seasons 2 – 9 are also available to watch on Netflix now. Okurrrr?!

Who are the queens this year?

Remember Eureka O’Hara from season 9? The one that picked up a knee injury in episode 5? Well, she’s returning to the show, competing against Aquaria, Miz Cracker, Asia O’Hara, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Blair St Clair, Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams, Mayhem Miller, Kameron Michaels, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, The Vixen and Yuhua Hamasaki.

The Vixen, Monique Heart, Blair St. Clair, Mayhem Miller, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Yuhua Hamasaki, Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo have all been eliminated from the contest.

What will happen in the next episode

The Last Ball on Earth will challenge the queens to cook up global warming friendly looks for the last ball ever.

  • Mini Challenge: Participate in a manly photoshoot advertising a new body spray, Trade
  • Maxi Challenge: Give drag makeovers to social media superstars
  • Guest Judges: Hip-hop artist Lizzo and 13 Reasons Why star Miles Heizer
Who are the guest judges this season?

Christina Aguilera, Shania Twain, Lena Dunham, Stephen Colbert, Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, and Courtney Love will all have a slot on the panel this year.

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race

