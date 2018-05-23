Netflix’s Mindhunter cast tease season 2 – and dispel a fan theory

Sadly, it looks like we won't get to see the new episodes until 2019

The cast of Mindhunter took a break from filming the show’s second season this past weekend to speak at the Vulture Festival in New York City, where they teased what the future holds for Netflix’s dark crime thriller.

put to bed the fan theory that Holden (Jonathan Groff) was set to become a serial killer himself, and discussed one serial killer we will be seeing more of in season 2.

Jonathan Groff (Holden Ford), Holt McCallany (Bill Tench), Anna Torv (Wendy Carr), and Cameron Britton (Ed Kemper) were cagey about the upcoming episodes in the Q&A, but were able to confirm a few tantalising details.

McCallany explained that the mysterious murderer we saw glimpses of throughout season one is real-life serial killer Dennis Rader (also known as the BTK killer). He also added, tentatively, that “we may see more of him.”

Later, Groff shot down a fan theory that has followed his character ever since the first season aired.

“Everyone has said to me after they’ve watched the show that they thought my character was a sociopath,” Groff said, “And I had no idea. So many of my friends were texting me saying, ‘So when are you going to start killing people?’ And I was like, ‘I thought I was playing an everyman.'”

“I think that the thing that [viewers are] aligning when they think that Holden is a sociopath — that we start to see more and more in our characters — is this characteristic of narcissism and becoming self-obsessed,” he continued. “It was one of the things about the serial killers sitting there and waxing philosophical about what they’d done and that need to have credit and be in the press that starts to kind of find its way into us at the FBI.

“It’s that quality of narcissism that we’re seeing in Holden that makes him appear as though he is a sociopath. Or maybe I’m just a sociopath and I have no idea,” he joked.

Sadly, McCallany added that fans shouldn’t expect to see season two until 2019. “I don’t think that season two will be on until sometime in 2019,” he said. “We’re actually in the process of shooting it right now, but we’re still in episode one. So we’ve got a ways to go.

Mindhunter season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix