New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Monday 21st May: Cargo

A tender, heartbreaking Netflix Original film set amidst a viral outbreak (the zombifying kind) in the Australian outback. Martin Freeman, as ever, is fantastic as a father trying to safeguard his infant daughter's passage in a hostile world.

Friday 18th May: 13 Reasons Why season 2

The controversial teen drama returns for a second season to deal with the aftermath of the suicide of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford).

Thursday 17th May: A Little Help with Carol Burnett

The comedy veteran hosts a curious mix of chat show and kids saying the funniest things. Each episode sees a TV star – Lisa Kudrow, Taraji P Henson, Finn Wolfhard – present a moral dilemma, on which they're advised by a panel of sassy primary schoolers.

Wednesday 16th May: Bill Nye Saves the World – season 3

The excessively genial scientist returns with another series of explainers on the universe's biggest topics. If the corny jokes and hysterically enthused studio audience ever get you down, there's always an on-location report on its way to offer respite with some harder science (including the above from supermodel Karlie Kloss). And beneath the studied wackiness, Nye is a formidable crusader for facts that really matter.

Tuesday 15th May: Ali Wong – Hard Knock Wife

Standup comedian Ali Wong performs her fantastic second special while heavily pregnant.

Monday 14th May: The Kissing Booth

This romantic teen comedy has an incredible following – and it's even more surprising when you discover the book it was based on was written by a 15-year-old. Newport author Beth Reekles said it was "surreal" seeing her story about a girl who falls for a hot guy (who also happens to be her best friend's brother) on Netflix.

Thursday 10th May: Safe

Michael C Hall and Amanda Abbington star in this twisting Manchester-set crime thriller.

Wednesday 9th May: Dear White People vol.2

The second season of the US comedy drama about black students fighting microcosmic political battles at a posh university. The show, based on the film of the same name, is acidly funny and touching.

Friday 4th May: The Rain

Netflix's first Danish original series is a grim yet gripping dystopian sci-fi series, following a group of young survivors after a deadly disease devastates the population. The disease is seemingly carried in the rain; Brits would be screwed.

Thursday 3rd May: Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection

Meet Roberto Saviano, the man who took on the Mafia. If you've ever watched crime drama Gomorrah, you'll know Saviano's work: that series was inspired by his in-depth exposé of how organised crime operates in Naples, Italy. Ever since the book was published in 2006, he's needed constant protection. Italian director and presenter Pierfrancesco Diliberto tracks him down.

Wednesday 2nd May: Prime Suspect

Vintage British crime drama comes to Netflix UK this month, with all seven series of Prime Suspect starring Helen Mirren and recent prequel series Prime Suspect: 1973 added to the service. It's not the only ITV series to be added either: Cold Feet and the recent Maigret adaptations starring Rowan Atkinson are both available too.

Tuesday 1st May: John Mulaney – Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

New standup special from the hilarious former SNL writer.