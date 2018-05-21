Here’s how you can win a royal tea with Matt Smith and the cast of The Crown

You could bag a seat at the table with the former Doctor Who star, Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby and many more as part of Red Nose Day 2018

With royal news at the top of the agenda after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, the people behind the US version of Red Nose Day have announced a competition that will give one lucky winner (and their guest) the opportunity to attend a garden tea party in London with the cast of Netflix’s The Crown.

Red Nose Day director Emma Freud announced the competition with a video message from Vanessa Kirby, who explains that the winner will be able to have a cuppa with herself and Matt Smith, and graze on scones buttered by The Queen herself (Claire Foy, that is).

The winner (if US-based) will be flown to London, where they will also be put up in a swanky hotel and taken on a tour of Windsor Castle and the Buckingham Palace grounds to complete the royal experience. The competition costs $10 to enter, and all proceeds will go towards Red Nose Day funds dedicated to alleviating the suffering of children living in poverty. You can throw your hat in the ring here.

Check out Vanessa Kirby’s announcement video below.

This is MASSIVE: we'd love you to join the (almost) Royal Family for tea. 7 Royals from The Crown, inc Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby, are in for tea and scones with 2 winners. $10 to enter, all donations to @RedNoseDayUSA, open to USA and UK https://t.co/UN2EVrSR9z pic.twitter.com/NQMxlIirdq — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) May 20, 2018

Alongside the show’s primary trifecta, other cast members Victoria Hamilton (the Queen Mother), Jared Harris (King George VI), Alex Jennings (Duke of Windsor) and Greg Wise (Lord Mountbatten) complete the royal representation at the tea party.