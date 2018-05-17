Amazon to make TV series based on the life of footballer Diego Maradona

The biopic about the infamous 'Hand of God' footballer will air exclusively on Amazon in the UK

A biopic about footballer Diego Maradona is to be made by Amazon.

The legendary sportsman is forever remembered for the infamous ‘Hand of God’ incident during Argentina’s match against England at the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals.

Now, a show about his life has been given the green light, and will air in the UK exclusively on Prime Video.

A statement from Amazon stated that the show would chart Maradona’s early life as well as his prolific career, and how he was instrumental in Argentina winning the World Cup in ’86.

Amazon’s Brad Beale said: “There are few players whose notoriety transcends generations and geographic borders – Maradona is a household name around the world, and his career highlights are still discussed today among the biggest moments in soccer’s history.

“We’re excited to bring Prime Video members on this incredible journey.”