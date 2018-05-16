13 Reasons Why season two: meet the new cast and characters

13 Reasons Why adds new mysteries and new characters to season two, with a whole host of actors joining the Netflix series.

While all the main cast return for the new episodes (including, yes, Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker), there are also new teens to get to know as the school tries to deal with the consequences of the events of season one.

Check out the gallery below to find out more about each character.

<section><h2>13 Reasons Why season 2: meet the new cast</h2></section><section><h2>Scott Reed – played by Brandon Butler</h2> <p></p> <p>Scott is one of the guys on the high school baseball team, and appears to be falling in line with Bryce as the new season opens. But is he all that he seems?</p></section><section><h3>Chloe – played by Anne Winters</h3> <p></p> <p>Chloe is cheerleader captain and A-grad "It" girl. She's also Bryce's boyfriend. When Jessica returns to school after the horrific events of season one, she's forced to confront Chloe too...</p></section><section><h3>Cyrus (middle, played by Bryce Cass)</h3> <p></p> <p>Cyrus takes a frustrated Tyler under his wing in season two. The pair quickly bond, but is it a healthy friendship?</p></section><section><h3>Mackenzie (played by Chelsea Alden)</h3> <p></p> <p>Mackenzie is Cyrus's sister, and also befriends Tyler as he struggles to deal with life at Liberty High</p></section><section><h3>Caleb (played by RJ Brown)</h3> <p></p> <p>Caleb is introduced as Tony's boxing coach in season two, but preview images above suggest that they could grow closer as the series progresses</p></section><section><h3>Jackie (left, played by Kelli O'Hara)</h3> <p></p> <p>Jackie befriends Hannah Baker's Mum Olivia as the trial over her daughter's suicide begins. She's an advocate for victims of bullying, and is determined to help Olivia through the strains of the court</p></section><section><h3>Nina (played by Samantha Logan)</h3> <p></p> <p>Student and athlete Nina is curiously interested in Jessica after she returns to school. What does she want to know?</p></section>

13 Reasons Why season two returns Friday 18th May 2018.