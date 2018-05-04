Accessibility Links

New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

Star Alba August in Netflix's new Danish original series The Rain (Netflix, JG)

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Friday 4th May: The Rain

(Netflix, JG)

Netflix’s first Danish original series is a grim yet gripping dystopian sci-fi series, following a group of young survivors after a deadly disease devastates the population. The disease is seemingly carried in the rain; Brits would be screwed. Watch on Netflix

Read more: Netflix doubles down on dubbing with new Danish series The Rain – but is it the right strategy?

Thursday 3rd May: Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection

(Getty, JG)

Meet Roberto Saviano, the man who took on the Mafia. If you’ve ever watched crime drama Gomorrah, you’ll know Saviano’s work: that series was inspired by his in-depth exposé of how organised crime operates in Naples, Italy. Ever since the book was published in 2006, he’s needed constant protection. Italian director and presenter Pierfrancesco Diliberto tracks him down. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 2nd May: Prime Suspect

Vintage British crime drama comes to Netflix UK this month, with all seven series of Prime Suspect starring Helen Mirren and recent prequel series Prime Suspect: 1973 added to the service. It’s not the only ITV series to be added either: Cold Feet and the recent Maigret adaptations starring Rowan Atkinson are both available too. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 1st May: John Mulaney – Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City
New standup special from the hilarious former SNL writer. Watch on Netflix

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

