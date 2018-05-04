Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
On Demand
BBC extends iPlayer window for crime drama Keeping Faith following huge demand

BBC extends iPlayer window for crime drama Keeping Faith following huge demand

The hit BBC Wales drama will be still available this bank holiday weekend

Programme Name: Keeping Faith - TX: 13/02/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: - (C) BBC Wales - Photographer: Vox Pictures / BBC Wales BBC, TL

Seen Keeping Faith – the critically-acclaimed BBC Wales that’s been seen by nine million people so far – yet? Don’t worry, it’s going to be available on iPlayer for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Advertisement

Although the Welsh noir thriller starring Eve Myles was supposed to have been pulled from the online service, the BBC have announced that it will extend the iPlayer window through to midnight on Monday 7th May.

Keeping Faith sees former Torchwood and Broadchurch star Myles play Faith Howells, a yellow-mac-wearing solicitor and new mother whose husband Evan mysteriously disappears after her child’s birth. This then unearths some shocking revelations that we won’t spoil here.

The positive reaction to the series follows the success of the show’s Welsh version – Un Bore Mercher – which aired on S4C at the end of last year.

A second series of Keeping Faith – once again written by Matthew Hall and starring Myles – is currently in the works at the BBC and S4C.

Advertisement

All eight episodes of the Keeping Faith are available on iPlayer now

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Keeping Faith

Programme Name: Keeping Faith - TX: 13/02/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: - (C) BBC Wales - Photographer: Vox Pictures / BBC Wales BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Netflix, TL

The first trailer for Amanda Abbington and Michael C Hall’s Safe is seriously dark

The Crown - Netflix publicity still, BD

BBC director general warns of £500m “threat” to British TV from Netflix and Amazon

Star Alba August in Netflix's new Danish original series The Rain (Netflix, JG)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

THE SINNER -- "Part III" Episode 103 -- Pictured: Jessica Biel as Cora Tannetti -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/USA Network, BA)

8 shows you may have missed on Netflix in 2017

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more