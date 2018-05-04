BBC extends iPlayer window for crime drama Keeping Faith following huge demand

The hit BBC Wales drama will be still available this bank holiday weekend

Seen Keeping Faith – the critically-acclaimed BBC Wales that’s been seen by nine million people so far – yet? Don’t worry, it’s going to be available on iPlayer for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Although the Welsh noir thriller starring Eve Myles was supposed to have been pulled from the online service, the BBC have announced that it will extend the iPlayer window through to midnight on Monday 7th May.

Keeping Faith sees former Torchwood and Broadchurch star Myles play Faith Howells, a yellow-mac-wearing solicitor and new mother whose husband Evan mysteriously disappears after her child’s birth. This then unearths some shocking revelations that we won’t spoil here.

The positive reaction to the series follows the success of the show’s Welsh version – Un Bore Mercher – which aired on S4C at the end of last year.

A second series of Keeping Faith – once again written by Matthew Hall and starring Myles – is currently in the works at the BBC and S4C.

All eight episodes of the Keeping Faith are available on iPlayer now