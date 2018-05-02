New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Wednesday 2nd May: Prime Suspect

Vintage British crime drama comes to Netflix UK this month, with all seven series of Prime Suspect starring Helen Mirren and recent prequel series Prime Suspect: 1973 added to the service. It’s not the only ITV series to be added either: Cold Feet and the recent Maigret adaptations starring Rowan Atkinson are both available too. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 1st May: John Mulaney – Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

New standup special from the hilarious former SNL writer. Watch on Netflix

Monday 30th April: Bobby Kennedy for President

Docuseries examining the continuing influence of JFK’s brother, who was murdered in 1968. Watch on Netflix