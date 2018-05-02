Accessibility Links

People think the robot in Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot is hot

People think the robot in Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot is hot

Folks on Twitter are thirsting after the machine

LOST IN SPACE

Netflix’s official US Twitter account has released a new video calling out viewers who think that the robot from the recent Lost in Space reboot is hot – and, as it turns out, quite a lot of people are attracted to the big hunk of metal.

The video, which was released with the accusatory caption of “y’all need Jesus”, features a host of screenshots of tweets from users expressing confusion at their feelings towards the robot, alongside some clips of him in action. Check it out below.

A quick Twitter search for the words “Lost in Space robot” and “sexy” reveals that it is quite the phenomenon – and fans are mostly fawning over his buns of steel.

“There’s literally NO REASON the Lost In Space robot should have a butt that nice,” user @aurastarss tweeted. “This was intentional.”

@tentaclebowtie added: “I just called the Lost in Space robot ‘sexy’ and my poor dad gave me such a sad/disappointed look lmao.”

Check out some more robot thirsting below.

It’s not the first time in recent months that film/TV fans have lusted over a non-human entity. Earlier this year, there were fans fighting the corner of the fish man in Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water, and now people are also proclaiming to have the hots for Josh Brolin’s purple alien Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. What that says about where society is headed, I’ll leave up to you…

