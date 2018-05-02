People think the robot in Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot is hot

Folks on Twitter are thirsting after the machine

Netflix’s official US Twitter account has released a new video calling out viewers who think that the robot from the recent Lost in Space reboot is hot – and, as it turns out, quite a lot of people are attracted to the big hunk of metal.

Advertisement

The video, which was released with the accusatory caption of “y’all need Jesus”, features a host of screenshots of tweets from users expressing confusion at their feelings towards the robot, alongside some clips of him in action. Check it out below.

A quick Twitter search for the words “Lost in Space robot” and “sexy” reveals that it is quite the phenomenon – and fans are mostly fawning over his buns of steel.

“There’s literally NO REASON the Lost In Space robot should have a butt that nice,” user @aurastarss tweeted. “This was intentional.”

@tentaclebowtie added: “I just called the Lost in Space robot ‘sexy’ and my poor dad gave me such a sad/disappointed look lmao.”

Check out some more robot thirsting below.

nice butt robot — 🎥 (@floralwheeler) May 1, 2018

I have no idea what Lost in Space is about. But im 10000% down for sexy robot — 👑:3c @ Fanime (@goromimajima) May 2, 2018

the sexy lost in space robot IS the hill ive chosen to die on and i WILL face god and walk backwards into sexy robot hell — maria (@hermanngaylieb) May 1, 2018

THE LOST IN SPACE ROBOT IS SEXY YOU GUYS ARE JUST COWARDS!!!!!!!! — maria (@hermanngaylieb) May 1, 2018

there's literally NO REASON the lost in space robot should have a butt that nice. this was intentional — ✧💖🐍💎🐍💖✧ (@aurastarss) May 1, 2018

I just called the lost in space robot "sexy" and my poor dad gave me such a sad/disappointed look lmao — wonder wom (@tentaclebowtie) April 26, 2018

the fastest way to convince me to watch a show is to tell me about the sexy robot #LostInSpace — 🍁🍂Autumn 🍂🍁 (@4utumn_equinox) May 2, 2018

Advertisement

It’s not the first time in recent months that film/TV fans have lusted over a non-human entity. Earlier this year, there were fans fighting the corner of the fish man in Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water, and now people are also proclaiming to have the hots for Josh Brolin’s purple alien Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. What that says about where society is headed, I’ll leave up to you…