People think the robot in Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot is hot
Folks on Twitter are thirsting after the machine
Netflix’s official US Twitter account has released a new video calling out viewers who think that the robot from the recent Lost in Space reboot is hot – and, as it turns out, quite a lot of people are attracted to the big hunk of metal.
The video, which was released with the accusatory caption of “y’all need Jesus”, features a host of screenshots of tweets from users expressing confusion at their feelings towards the robot, alongside some clips of him in action. Check it out below.
Y’all need Jesus. pic.twitter.com/oHOCG5SXVz
— Netflix US (@netflix) May 1, 2018
A quick Twitter search for the words “Lost in Space robot” and “sexy” reveals that it is quite the phenomenon – and fans are mostly fawning over his buns of steel.
“There’s literally NO REASON the Lost In Space robot should have a butt that nice,” user @aurastarss tweeted. “This was intentional.”
@tentaclebowtie added: “I just called the Lost in Space robot ‘sexy’ and my poor dad gave me such a sad/disappointed look lmao.”
Check out some more robot thirsting below.
nice butt robot
— 🎥 (@floralwheeler) May 1, 2018
I have no idea what Lost in Space is about. But im 10000% down for sexy robot
— 👑:3c @ Fanime (@goromimajima) May 2, 2018
the sexy lost in space robot IS the hill ive chosen to die on and i WILL face god and walk backwards into sexy robot hell
— maria (@hermanngaylieb) May 1, 2018
THE LOST IN SPACE ROBOT IS SEXY YOU GUYS ARE JUST COWARDS!!!!!!!!
— maria (@hermanngaylieb) May 1, 2018
there's literally NO REASON the lost in space robot should have a butt that nice. this was intentional
— ✧💖🐍💎🐍💖✧ (@aurastarss) May 1, 2018
I just called the lost in space robot "sexy" and my poor dad gave me such a sad/disappointed look lmao
— wonder wom (@tentaclebowtie) April 26, 2018
the fastest way to convince me to watch a show is to tell me about the sexy robot #LostInSpace
— 🍁🍂Autumn 🍂🍁 (@4utumn_equinox) May 2, 2018
It’s not the first time in recent months that film/TV fans have lusted over a non-human entity. Earlier this year, there were fans fighting the corner of the fish man in Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water, and now people are also proclaiming to have the hots for Josh Brolin’s purple alien Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. What that says about where society is headed, I’ll leave up to you…