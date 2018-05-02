Everything you need to know about the second season of Netflix's hit Dear White People starring Logan Browning

Dear White People is returning to Netflix for a second season, four years after the film of the same name, starring Avengers: Infinity War’s Tessa Thompson, first premiered to critical acclaim.

Advertisement

The Netflix show, which in season one saw Logan Browning assume Thompson’s character, Samantha White, picks up where the film left off, centring around a group of black students in a primarily white, fictional Ivy League college Winchester University.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dear White People season two.

When is Dear White People season two released on Netflix?

Dear White People: Volume Two will stream on Netflix from Friday 4th May.

What’s going to happen?

The comedy series, like the film, was created by writer and director Justin Simien, and tackles topics including racism, white privilege and cultural appropriation head on.

In the film and first season of the show, the focus is on student Samantha White, a junior who sparks a debate on campus thanks to her radio segment called “Dear White People.” The first season finale ended with a campus protest, and later saw the black student body president, Troy “Trobama” Fairbanks (Brandon P Bell) arrested by campus police, who try to pull a gun on him.

The second season is set to pick up where the first left off, addressing Troy’s arrest and the awkward aftermath of Sam’s break-up with her white boyfriend, Gabe (played by John Patrick Amedori).

Advertisement

You can watch the trailer below.