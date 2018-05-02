Arrested Development season 5 and “remixed” season 4 coming to Netflix soon

And now the story of a wealthy family who are returning to Arrested Development for season five in a short matter of time…

Mitch Hurwitz, creator of the hit sitcom, announced via a lengthy letter on Twitter that new episodes are about to be released on Netflix soon. “Like real soon,” he said. “Like, if you knew when, you would not be wrong to be thinking, ‘Why are we all just hearing this now?'”

And Hurwitz also made a second announcement: Netflix will also release a “remixed” version of season four of Arrested Development on Friday 4th May.

The season, released back in 2013, told a story through episodes each featuring individual characters and “experimented with a Rashomon-style of storytelling,” as described by Hurwitz. However, the re-edited episodes, titled Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences, rearrange the 15 individual narratives into 22 interwoven stories.

This re-structure will make the show similar to the original three seasons where, unlike season four’s first edit, all the Bluths will appear in each episode. Season four was previously criticised for the lack of scenes with the characters together – a sharp departure from the group dynamic that made the show a hit when it first aired on Fox 2003-6 – due to the cast’s busy schedules.

“The goal was that by the end of [season four], a unified story of cause and effect would emerge for the viewer — full of surprises about how the Bluths were responsible for most of the misery they had endured,” said Hurwitz. “In some ways to be an experience for that viewer, perhaps, akin to eating toast, then some bacon— maybe a sliced tomato followed by some turkey, and realizing, ‘Hey, I think I just had a BLT.’ But in between season 4 and this upcoming season 5, I had time to take that Rashomon-type story and recut it — shuffling the content from 15 individualized stories into 22 interwoven stories the length of the original series — as an experiment to find out, well… I guess ‘if I could make some money.’ I mean, who am I kidding, I want this thing to syndicate eventually.”

And this is a project a long time in the making: THR first reported the existence of a remixed version in 2016, one that featured new narration from executive producer Ron Howard.

Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences is on Netflix from Friday 4th May