New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Tuesday 1st May: John Mulaney – Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

New standup special from the hilarious former SNL writer. Watch on Netflix

Monday 30th April: Bobby Kennedy for President

Docuseries examining the continuing influence of JFK’s brother, who was murdered in 1968. Watch on Netflix

Friday 27th April: The Week Of

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock join forces for Netflix’s latest original comedy. The movie follows two dads in the week leading up to the wedding of their kids. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 26th April: Happy! season 1

Dark comedy series about a boozy hit man who thinks he’s losing his marbles when a cartoon unicorn only he can see urges him to rescue a girl kidnapped by Santa. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 25th April: Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

The star of US sitcom King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait returns to stand-up with this first comedy special in 17 years – the perfect “family friendly” comedy set. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 24th April: The Letdown – season 1

Aussie comedy-drama following a young mother navigating life with a newborn baby. Watch on Netflix

Monday 23rd April: Mercury 13

Documentary profiling women who were tested in 1961 for spaceflight, but had their dreams dashed when only men were chosen to become astronauts. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th April: The Alienist – season 1

Dakota Fanning is the NYPD’s feisty lone female in a lush drama, set in 1896 and based on Caleb Carr’s 1994 novel. After the discovery of a gruesomely murdered boy, the cops allow an unconventional investigation, also featuring the pioneering psychologist of the title (Daniel Brühl), in what’s essentially a standard “mavericks track a maniac” serial-killer story with period trappings. What trappings, though! The world built here makes Ripper Street look cheap. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 19th April: The Chalet – season 1

A French take on the old story of friends who regret choosing a remote cabin as a holiday destination. A gang of attractive pals reunite in the very picturesque Alps, but immediately their idyll is smashed by bear traps, collapsing bridges, severed phone lines and somebody shooting at them. Old secrets from their shared past? Check. One of the group might be the killer? Mais Oui. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th April: Monty Python’s Flying Circus

The programme that simultaneously invented and subverted the modern sketch show. If you’re not a Python nut, what’ll surprise you is the number of risky, difficult sketches you’d forgotten. As well as every other BBC series, completists can also plough through a pile of compilations, live gigs and spin-offs, including the German specials Fliegender Zirkus. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 17th April: Chef’s Table – Pastry

This mesmerising spin-off of Netflix’s glossy documentary series sees four top-notch pastry chefs explaining the inspiration behind their creations – showstoppers to make Bake Off blush. Watch on Netflix

Monday 16th April: Come Sunday

Chiewtel Ejiofor stars as Carlton Pearson, a charismatic preacher who has a radical revelation: that heaven is for all, and hell does not exist. His epiphany was met with fury from some in his congregation, but he continues to deliver his new message. The true life movie was first shown during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, but is now released on Netflix. Watch on Netflix