Netflix May 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows streaming this month
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Dear White People return, while Martin Freeman's new horror film Cargo and hit ITV reality series Love Island also arrive
There is a whole load of great British telly arriving on Netflix this month.
From classics such as Men Behaving Badly and Cold Feet to Poldark series two and the first two series of ITV2’s hit reality show Love Island, there will be no shortage of fine TV to get you through May.
On top of this, two fine Netflix comedies, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Dear White People, return, while Martin Freeman’s hotly anticipated new horror film Cargo, which sees him attempting to shepherd his young daughter to safety during a zombie apocalypse, also arrive.
Find out about everything coming to Netflix UK this May below.
Tuesday 1st May
Men Behaving Badly: seasons 1-6 Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey star as washed-up bachelors in this classic sitcom
Cold Feet: seasons 1-6 Dig into every episode of the original run of James Nesbitt’s classic dramedy, plus the first season of its revival
Love Island: seasons 1 & 2 The feel good hit of last summer is here for your viewing pleasure
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City new standup special from the hilarious former SNL writer
Sometimes Seven strangers anxiously waiting for their HIV test results decide to bribe the clinic receptionist to get them early, learning one is positive
Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise Documentary about the remarkable writer, poet, actress and activist Maya Angelou
Thursday 3rd May
The Durrells: season 1 ITV drama about a wealthy family living on Corfu
Friday 4th May
Dear White People: volume 2 Second series of the drama based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed film of the same name
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey The 30 Rock and SNL star shoots the breeze with the legendary chat show host
A Little Help with Carol Burnett Comedy legend Carol Burnett helps kids dish out advice to celebrities in front of a live audience
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 The world’s most fabulous reality show is back
The Rain: season 1 The threat, in this Danish series, comes from the sky. British people are definitely in trouble, then…
End Game A documentary about cutting-edge medical practitioners from Oscar-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffery Friedman.
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby More silliness from Will Ferrell and Sacha Baron Cohen
Sunday 6th May
Poldark: season 2 Beloved period melodrama from the BBC, starring Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson
Friday 11th May
Bill Nye Saves the World: season 3 The legendary TV scientist returns for more of his Netflix series
Taxi Driver You talkin’ to me? Robert De Niro hits the road in this classic movie
Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist Documentary about a pizza delivery man who robbed a bank and was then killed by a bomb fastened around his neck.
The Kissing Booth Teen melodrama starring Molly Wringwald
Sunday 13th May
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife The comedian performs her second stand-up special while heavily pregnant. Released on US Mother’s Day.
Thursday 17th May
Designated Survivor season 2 The final episode of the current run starring Kiefer Sutherland. He’s already hinted to RadioTimes.com what could happen in season three…
Friday 18th May
Cargo Martin Freeman leads this horror film about a father’s attempt to ensure his daughter’s safety in a world overrun by zombies
The Social Network The biopic about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg from director David Fincher hits the internet. Isn’t it time for a sequel?
The Punisher The 2004 movie version of the Marvel story sees Thomas Jane star as the brutal superhero. Note, this is not the second season of the Netflix TV series
Tuesday 22nd May
Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here Playful stand-up special from the US comic
Wednesday 23rd May
Explained New weekly series spotlighting topical issues such as the gender wage gap
Thursday 24th May
Fauda: season 2 The Israeli political thriller returns
Friday 25th May
The Toys That Made Us: season 2 Documentary series focusing on the history of important toy lines and their cultural impact
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life The veteran comedians team up for a variety of musical sketches, stand-up and conversation
Ibiza Original film which sees three best friends hunt for a DJ in Barcelona. Stars Gillian Jacobs and Vanessa Bayer
Sunday 27th May
The Break with Michelle Wolf Former The Daily Show correspondent gets her own weekly half hour series
Pan Hugh Jackman leads an updated take on the Peter Pan story
Monday 28th May
Maggie’s Plan Greta Gerwig regrets getting involved with a married man (Ethan Hawke)
Wednesday 20th May
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: season 4 Kimmy gets a job at a tech start-up as Netflix’s beloved comedy original returns
Thursday 31st May
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern The long-serving US radio host is the second guest to be interviewed by Letterman in May