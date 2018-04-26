Accessibility Links

Jack Whitehall to host new World Cup comedy series on YouTube with José Mourinho, Raheem Sterling and more

The League of Their Own star is set to lead YouTube's first ever European original series

Jack Whitehall is set to launch YouTube’s first ever European original series – a World Cup-oriented comedy featuring a host of football stars including José Mourinho, Raheem Sterling, Gareth Bale and more.

Jack Whitehall: Training Days will see the League of Their Own star take the sports stars out of their comfort zone – from driving lessons with José, to visiting a haunted house with England star Delle Alli and playing Bavarian bar games with Germany’s Thomas Muller.

It is set to launch on YouTube on 9th May.

There’s also set to be a hot wing challenge with Raheem Sterling and Big Narstie, which sounds absolutely unmissable.

“One of the great things about comedy is getting out of your comfort zone, so I certainly made it my job to get these football stars out of theirs,” Whitehall said. “It’s been great working with them on Training Days and showing fans a different side to them. Filming this series has been a great warm-up to the World Cup and I hope you enjoy watching as much as I did making it.”

The series is being developed by Fulwell73, the team behind James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and the Manchester United doc The Class of ’92.

Jack Whitehall: Training Days will debut on YouTube at 6pm on 9th May

