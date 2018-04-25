How to watch previous Marvel movies online ahead of Avengers: Infinity War

Stream Guardians of the Galaxy volumes 1 & 2, Doctor Strange, Captain America: Civil War and more on Netflix and NOW TV

As anticipation builds for the release of Avengers: Infinity War, it’s worth remembering that this is no ordinary sequel. There are 18 (!) films that precede it – meaning that there’s a whole lot of story to catch up on.

You won’t need to re-watch all of them before seeing the new film, but a bit of a brush up wouldn’t hurt. Thankfully, 9 of the very best of the bunch are available to stream for free across Netflix and NOW TV, including The first Avengers film, both volumes of Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain America: Civil War, the Avengers-packed sequel which appears to be the most relevant of the bunch to Infinity War.

Find out where you can watch the Marvel films online below.

Netflix

Avengers Assemble

The Avengers unite for the first time to stop Thor’s brother Loki (Tom Hiddlestone) from enslaving the human race. Watch on Netflix

Captain America: Winter Soldier

The first MCU film tackled by Infinity War directors the Russo brothers sees Captain America (Chris Evans) team up with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) to take on a deadly assassin. Watch on Netflix

Thor: The Dark World

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) wasn’t half as much fun until Taika Waititi helped him get his groove back in Thor: Ragnarok, but there’s enough Tom Hiddleston and Natalie Portman in here to keep everyone happy. Watch on Netflix

Guardians of the Galaxy

Chris Pratt inadvertently starts up a band of misfits in this hugely entertaining introductory film. Watch on Netflix

Captain America: Civil War

The film that directly precedes Infinity War sees Cap’ and Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man butt heads over proposed UN intervention in the Avengers’ activities. Watch on Netflix

Now TV

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker’s coming-of-age tale is a light and refreshing chaser after it’s predecessor, the at-times-morose Civil War. Watch on NOW TV

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Skylord’s father (Kurt Russell) comes to town, and causes a rift between him and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Watch on NOW TV

Iron Man 3

Tony Stark takes on a terrorist known as the Mandarin. Features appearances from Black Widow, The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor and Loki. Watch on NOW TV

Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch makes his debut as neurosurgeon-turned-superhero Stephen Strange. The Eye of Agamotto, an infinity stone which he keeps around his neck, may prove important in the new Avengers film… Watch on NOW TV

Avengers: Infinity War is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 26th April