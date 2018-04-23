Matt Smith opens up about The Crown pay disparity

The actor has voiced his support for co-star Claire Foy, who was paid less than Smith despite playing the Queen in the Netflix drama

The Crown actor Matt Smith has voiced his support for his co-star Claire Foy, who was paid less than him for her role in the Netflix drama despite playing the Queen.

Advertisement

In March, The Crown’s producers revealed that Smith – who played Prince Philip in the first two series of the royal hit – was paid more than Foy because of his previous high-profile role in Doctor Who.

The news was met with disbelief when it broke, and now Smith has spoken out about the disparity for the first time.

“Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I support her completely, and I’m pleased that it was resolved and they made amends for it because that what’s needed to happen. Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind that we need to strive to make this better and a more even playing field for everyone involved — but not just in our industry, in all industries.”

The Crown’s executive producer Suzanne Mackie previously acknowledged that Smith’s experience on Doctor Who had influenced the decision on pay, but then promised, “Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen.”

Advertisement

In the Netflix show’s hotly anticipated third series, Olivia Colman will play the Queen while Tobias Menzies will star as Prince Philip.