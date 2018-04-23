New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show/film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Monday 23rd April: Mercury 13

Documentary profiling women who were tested in 1961 for spaceflight, but had their dreams dashed when only men were chosen to become astronauts. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th April: The Alienist – season 1

Dakota Fanning is the NYPD’s feisty lone female in a lush drama, set in 1896 and based on Caleb Carr’s 1994 novel. After the discovery of a gruesomely murdered boy, the cops allow an unconventional investigation, also featuring the pioneering psychologist of the title (Daniel Brühl), in what’s essentially a standard “mavericks track a maniac” serial-killer story with period trappings. What trappings, though! The world built here makes Ripper Street look cheap. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 19th April: The Chalet – season 1

A French take on the old story of friends who regret choosing a remote cabin as a holiday destination. A gang of attractive pals reunite in the very picturesque Alps, but immediately their idyll is smashed by bear traps, collapsing bridges, severed phone lines and somebody shooting at them. Old secrets from their shared past? Check. One of the group might be the killer? Mais Oui. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th April: Monty Python’s Flying Circus

The programme that simultaneously invented and subverted the modern sketch show. If you’re not a Python nut, what’ll surprise you is the number of risky, difficult sketches you’d forgotten. As well as every other BBC series, completists can also plough through a pile of compilations, live gigs and spin-offs, including the German specials Fliegender Zirkus. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 17th April: Chef’s Table – Pastry

This mesmerising spin-off of Netflix’s glossy documentary series sees four top-notch pastry chefs explaining the inspiration behind their creations – showstoppers to make Bake Off blush. Watch on Netflix

Monday 16th April: Come Sunday

Chiewtel Ejiofor stars as Carlton Pearson, a charismatic preacher who has a radical revelation: that heaven is for all, and hell does not exist. His epiphany was met with fury from some in his congregation, but he continues to deliver his new message. The true life movie was first shown during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, but is now released on Netflix. Watch on Netflix

Friday 13th April: Lost in Space – season 1

The Robinsons are like many families – bantering, bonding and bickering – except they’ve crash-landed on a remote planet in the year 2046… Unlike the campy 1960s sci-fi, this measured and engaging reboot isn’t played for laughs. The opener is a Jenga tower of jeopardies but the series soon settles into a blend of grabby action, intelligent flashbacks and subtle emotional beats. Promising. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 12th April: Ram Dass, Going Home

Documentary short on the 87-year-old guru and author of seminal spirituality how-to Be Here Now (1971), as he reflects on life, death and meditation in his twilight years. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 11th April: Greg Davies – Magnificent Beast

Taskmaster host Greg Davies brings his latest standup tour to Netflix. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th April: Fastest Car

Is this Netflix’s answer to Amazon’s The Grand Tour? The new motoring series sees three souped-up “sleeper” cars go head-to-head with one of the world’s most sought-after supercars. Watch on Netflix

Monday 9th April: 6 Balloons

Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson stars as Katie, a woman who discovers her brother (Dave Franco), a recovering heroin addict, has relapsed. Watch on Netflix