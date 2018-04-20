Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes to create new Netflix drama telling the history of football

New series The English Game will tell the story of the creation of modern football, and how Etonians and factory workers "reached across the class divide to establish the game"

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is teaming up with Netflix to create a new drama based on the invention of modern football.

Advertisement

Six-part series The English Game will tell the story of the creation of the world’s most popular sport, revealed Netflix’s vice president of International Originals Erick Barmack.

“From the UK we have a six-part drama about the invention of modern football, and how those involved in its creation reached across the class divide to establish the game that’s the world’s most popular sport,” Barmack announced at Netflix’s See What’s Next showcase.

“This is part Etonians, this is part factory workers coming together to create the world’s most popular sport. This is produced by 42 and written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.”

This is the latest in a series of programmes that Fellowes is currently working on post-Downton Abbey.

In the US he is working with broadcaster CBS on new period drama The Gilded Age, and is also reported to be working on a series based on the Rothschild banking dynasty.

Advertisement

42 Productions are also currently working with Netflix and the BBC on a new adaptation of Watership Down.