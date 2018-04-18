Accessibility Links

Netflix reveals Stranger Things season 3 new casting additions

Starship Troopers star Jake Busey and Princess Bride and Saw star Cary Elwes join the sci-fi series for season three

Stranger Things kids

Actors Jake Busey and Cary Elwes will be joining the cast of Stranger Things season three, Netflix has announced.

Starship Troopers and Agents of SHIELD star Busey will play a character called Bruce, while The Princess Bride’s Elwes looks set to take charge of Hawkins, Indiana in his role as ‘Mayor Kline’.

All the main cast are expected to return for the third instalment of the hit Netflix series, including Milly Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike and David Harbour as Jim Hopper.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 10: Jake Busey at Screamfest Opening Night, premiere of "Dead Ant" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images)
Jake Busey joins the cast of Stranger Things 3 (Getty)

Netflix unveiled the latest casting additions at its series showcase See What’s Next in Rome, in which it also revealed that Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is working on a new series about the history of football.

(Getty, JG)
Princess Bride and Saw star Cary Elwes has also joined the Stranger Things cast as Mayor Kline (Getty)

But apart from the new character names Netflix remained tight-lipped about how exactly the new cast additions will enter the world of Stranger Things.

The third season is not expected until 2019, with Harbour explaining earlier this year that, “like any good thing, they need time.”

Earlier in 2018, Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy hinted that Steve Carrington, played by Joe Keery, could also have an expanded role in season three.

“We’ll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in season three, and I’ll just say we won’t be abandoning the Dad Steve magic,” he said.

“I don’t want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve.”

