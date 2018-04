New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show/film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Monday 16th April: Come Sunday

Chiewtel Ejiofor stars as Carlton Pearson, a charismatic preacher who has a radical revelation: that heaven is for all, and hell does not exist. His epiphany was met with fury from some in his congregation, but he continues to deliver his new message. The true life movie was first shown during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, but is now released on Netflix. Watch on Netflix

Friday 13th April: Lost in Space – season 1

The Robinsons are like many families – bantering, bonding and bickering – except they’ve crash-landed on a remote planet in the year 2046… Unlike the campy 1960s sci-fi, this measured and engaging reboot isn’t played for laughs. The opener is a Jenga tower of jeopardies but the series soon settles into a blend of grabby action, intelligent flashbacks and subtle emotional beats. Promising. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 12th April: Ram Dass, Going Home

Documentary short on the 87-year-old guru and author of seminal spirituality how-to Be Here Now (1971), as he reflects on life, death and meditation in his twilight years. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 11th April: Greg Davies – Magnificent Beast

Taskmaster host Greg Davies brings his latest standup tour to Netflix. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th April: Fastest Car

Is this Netflix’s answer to Amazon’s The Grand Tour? The new motoring series sees three souped-up “sleeper” cars go head-to-head with one of the world’s most sought-after supercars. Watch on Netflix

Monday 9th April: 6 Balloons

Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson stars as Katie, a woman who discovers her brother (Dave Franco), a recovering heroin addict, has relapsed. Watch on Netflix