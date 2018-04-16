Fans rejoice as Netflix’s On My Block is renewed for season 2
The coming-of-age comedy-drama will be back next year
Netflix has renewed coming-of-age comedy-drama On My Block for a second season – and the show’s devoted fanbase is overjoyed.
The move was announced on the show’s official Twitter account, and comes less than a month after the series debuted on the service (and, in all likelihood, at the expense of another Netflix teen series, Everything Sucks!, which was axed last week).
SEASON 2 WE DOIN THIS! Thank u fam for watching and spreading the word!! @Netflix bless upppppppp pic.twitter.com/Vm6M6YyFOe
— On My Block (@OnMyBlockTv) April 13, 2018
The series, which follows a group of kids as they begin their stint in high school in inner-city Los Angeles, has become a hit amongst younger audiences in the weeks since its release in March. The news of its renewal will come as a relief to many fans who were blown away by the cliffhanger ending of season 1, which saw gun violence – which had been in the periphery throughout the first batch of episodes – coming to the forefront.
Get a flavour of the fan reaction below.
MY PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED! Muchas gracias 🙏🏼
— Liz 🌙 (@lizmluna18) April 13, 2018
BEST NEWS OF THE YEAR. IM SO HAPPY!!!!! I LOVE YOU GUYS pic.twitter.com/xXrB4GGgHG
— gracias bella (@dobrevslance) April 13, 2018
I hope they wrote season 2 ahead of time. I need this ASAP. pic.twitter.com/OheSwSoDHS
— ci (@areic92) April 13, 2018
ON MY BLOCK GOT RENEWED FOR SEASON 2 🗣
I REPEAT
ON MY BLOCK GOT RENEWED FOR SEASON 2 🗣 pic.twitter.com/GeDvN0qidB
— Maritza (@fadedbiebah) April 13, 2018
stupid hyped for season 2 of on my block
— ben (@bennny_830) April 13, 2018
On my block renewed for a season 2, not too bad of luck being Friday the 13th. This is all thanks to you!!! We love you! 🎃😘👻
— Diego Tinoco (@diegotinocotwit) April 13, 2018
On My Block season 1 is streaming on Netflix NOW