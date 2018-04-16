Fans rejoice as Netflix’s On My Block is renewed for season 2

The coming-of-age comedy-drama will be back next year

Netflix has renewed coming-of-age comedy-drama On My Block for a second season – and the show’s devoted fanbase is overjoyed.

The move was announced on the show’s official Twitter account, and comes less than a month after the series debuted on the service (and, in all likelihood, at the expense of another Netflix teen series, Everything Sucks!, which was axed last week).

SEASON 2 WE DOIN THIS! Thank u fam for watching and spreading the word!! @Netflix bless upppppppp pic.twitter.com/Vm6M6YyFOe — On My Block (@OnMyBlockTv) April 13, 2018

The series, which follows a group of kids as they begin their stint in high school in inner-city Los Angeles, has become a hit amongst younger audiences in the weeks since its release in March. The news of its renewal will come as a relief to many fans who were blown away by the cliffhanger ending of season 1, which saw gun violence – which had been in the periphery throughout the first batch of episodes – coming to the forefront.

Get a flavour of the fan reaction below.

On My Block season 1 is streaming on Netflix NOW