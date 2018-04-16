Accessibility Links

Fans rejoice as Netflix’s On My Block is renewed for season 2

Fans rejoice as Netflix's On My Block is renewed for season 2

The coming-of-age comedy-drama will be back next year

(Netflix, JG)

Netflix has renewed coming-of-age comedy-drama On My Block for a second season – and the show’s devoted fanbase is overjoyed.

The move was announced on the show’s official Twitter account, and comes less than a month after the series debuted on the service (and, in all likelihood, at the expense of another Netflix teen series, Everything Sucks!, which was axed last week).

The series, which follows a group of kids as they begin their stint in high school in inner-city Los Angeles, has become a hit amongst younger audiences in the weeks since its release in March. The news of its renewal will come as a relief to many fans who were blown away by the cliffhanger ending of season 1, which saw gun violence – which had been in the periphery throughout the first batch of episodes – coming to the forefront.

Get a flavour of the fan reaction below.

On My Block season 1 is streaming on Netflix NOW

