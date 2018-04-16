Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Jason Bateman says Arrested Development season 5 will be the “best year ever”

Jason Bateman says Arrested Development season 5 will be the “best year ever”

The acclaimed comedy series is returning to Netflix after a five-year hiatus

Jason Bateman (Getty, EH)

Jason Bateman is really, really excited about the next series of Arrested Development on Netflix.

Advertisement

The comedy, which was last shown in 2013, has won a Golden Globe and six Emmy awards.

Arrested Development centres around Michael Bluth, played by Bateman, and his eccentric family.

Bateman, speaking at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event, described the show’s hotly anticipated fifth season as the “best year ever, and I’ve not said that before”.

Original creator Mitchell Hurwitz is back, along with the entire series regular cast, including Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat.

There was uncertainty as to whether Tambor would be returning to the show, after allegations of sexual harassment were brought against him in 2017, but his Arrested Development co-star David Cross said in February that the cast “stand behind” the actor.

Advertisement

A release date for season five of Arrested Development, which wrapped filming in November, has not yet been announced.

Tags

All about Arrested Development

Jason Bateman (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sharon Horgan

Sharon Horgan talks Catastrophe series four, Carrie Fisher and Game Night

Marvel's Jessica Jones, David Tennant (Netflix, BA)

The best TV shows coming to Netflix in 2018

David Walliams (RT shoot by Ian Derry, EH)

David Walliams on a career in comedy, a life in the spotlight and the joy of being the butt of the joke

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more