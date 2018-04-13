New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

Friday 13th: Lost in Space – season 1

The Robinsons are like many families – bantering, bonding and bickering – except they've crash-landed on a remote planet in the year 2046… Unlike the campy 1960s sci-fi, this measured and engaging reboot isn't played for laughs. The opener is a Jenga tower of jeopardies but the series soon settles into a blend of grabby action, intelligent flashbacks and subtle emotional beats. Promising.

Thursday 12th April: Ram Dass, Going Home

Documentary short on the 87-year-old guru and author of seminal spirituality how-to Be Here Now (1971), as he reflects on life, death and meditation in his twilight years.

Wednesday 11th April: Greg Davies – Magnificent Beast

Taskmaster host Greg Davies brings his latest standup tour to Netflix.

Tuesday 10th April: Fastest Car

Is this Netflix's answer to Amazon's The Grand Tour? The new motoring series sees three souped-up "sleeper" cars go head-to-head with one of the world's most sought-after supercars.

Monday 9th April: 6 Balloons

Broad City's Abbi Jacobson stars as Katie, a woman who discovers her brother (Dave Franco), a recovering heroin addict, has relapsed.

Friday 6th April: My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with Jay-Z

Legendary rapper and business mogul Jay-Z sits down with equally accomplished chat show host David Letterman for an intimate discussion that will touch upon Trump's America, his alleged feud with longtime collaborator and friend Kanye West and his marriage to the Queen of America, Beyoncé.

Thursday 5th April: The Great British Bake Off

Bake Off's smooth transition to Channel 4 doesn't mean we'll ever stop cherishing the glory years with Paul, Mary, Mel and Sue. All seven BBC series are now available to watch again, from the pastry bicycle and the bread lion to the binned Baked Alaska. Happy days.

Tuesday 4th April: American Psycho

The beginning of April is jam-packed with great movie additions, including Christian Bale's pathological killer Patrick Bateman.

Monday 3rd April: Jaws

Head back into the water with this movie classic, available on Netflix from April.

Thursday 29th March: Alexa & Katie

Children in their early teens or below who lap up YA novels will go for this wholesome sitcom, about two girls who are about to embark on their journey through high school together – a friendship strengthened by one undergoing cancer treatment and the other vowing to stick by her every step of the way. As both a ribtickler and a tearjerker it's a gentle proposition, but it'll suit if you fancy some hugging and learning with the whole family.

Wednesday 28th March: Game Over, Man!

A comedy crime caper from the team behind US sitcom Workaholics.

Tuesday 27th March: Prisoners

A dark, traumatic thriller about child abduction from Denis Villeneuve, the visionary director behind recent sci-fi gems Blade Runner 2049. Hugh Jackman is at his brutal best as a father who goes to desperate lengths to administer his own justice after his daughter goes missing. Jake Gyllenhaal also stars.

Monday 26th March: Santa Clarita Diet season 2

Drew Barrymore returns as the flesh-craving suburban zombie for more horror comedy weirdness. Tuck in.

Friday 23rd March: The Defiant Ones

Rapper Dr Dre and label boss Jimmy Iovine are business partners, having both enjoyed rapid rises through their own sectors of the music industry. This twin bio tells a tale of the drive and insecurities behind dreamers who had what it took.

Thursday 22nd March: The Standups season 2

Six comedy stars get their first shot at a worldwide audience with a 30-minute slot on this series. Acts in season 2 include Rachel Feinstein (Trainwreck) and the hilarious Aparna Nancherla, who is no stranger to Netflix – she appeared as a ramen blogger in Master of None season 2 and voiced BoJack's daughter Hollyhock in the latest season of BoJack Horseman.

Wednesday 21st March: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

The supernatural series is back for season three, airing weekly on Netflix in the UK right after its US broadcast. The first episode sees the introduction of new Big Bag Lilith, aka 'the Mother of all Demons', played by Arrow star Anna Hopkins. Hellishly good.