Kiefer Sutherland teases election year season 3 of Designated Survivor

The star of the Netflix drama has hinted we could be hitting the campaign trail

DSC7203 (2)

Designated Survivor star Kiefer Sutherland has said that Designated Survivor season three will focus on a re-election campaign for accidental President Tom Kirkman.

The latest series of the drama, which is coming to the end of its run on Netflix UK, has seen Sutherland’s character endure a tough term, facing the threat of nuclear warfare and coming to terms with the sudden death of his wife Alex (played by the outgoing Natasha McElhone).

The third season, though it has yet to have been fully confirmed, could see him on the campaign trail.

Next season would undoubtedly have to be the beginning of an election [campaign] – just the timing alone would dictate that,” Sutherland told RadioTimes.com. “And then I think you’re going to have to deal with a character who has to make the decision if he really wants to run in the first place.”

The star suggested that the distance growing between Kirkman and his family, and his grief after the death of his wife, are things that “absolutely would have to be dealt with” in the new season.

He continued: “He’s gone through the loss of his wife. He’s spent less and less time with his children, and the one thing that character valued more than anything at the very opening of that show was his family – and it’s been not that slowly pulled apart. So, there’s more decisions that will have to be made.”

Kiefer Sutherland begins the UK & Ireland leg of his Reckless Tour at London’s Electric Ballroom on 21st of June. Check out the full list of shows below.

June 21  Electric Ballroom – London
June 22  Waterfront – Norwich, England
June 23  Black Deer Festival – East Sussex, England
June 25  O2 Academy Oxford – Oxford, England
June 26  Komedia – Bath, England
June 28  Albert Hall – Manchester, England
June 29  Queens Hall – Edinburgh, Scotland
June 30  The Academy – Dublin

