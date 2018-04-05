Netflix’s Sabrina showrunner reveals first look at the new Sabrina and Harvey

Filming for Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot is well underway, and now we’ve got our first glimpse at the show’s hero and her love interest Harvey Kinkle.

Advertisement

The duo, played in the new series by Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka and Disney Channel wonder-kid Ross Lynch (best known for his lead role in sitcom Austin & Aly) were snapped holding hands on set, and the pic was shared by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (who also helms fellow Archie comic-based series Riverdale).

Check it out on Twitter here.

The new drama, currently titled The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is set to be a darker take on the teenage witch’s adventures, in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist. It serves as a spin-off to teen drama Riverdale, which revolves around Archie comics characters.

Shipka and Lynch will be joined by Lord of the Rings star Miranda Otto and Brit Lucy Davis (best known as Dawn from The Office) as Zelda and Hilda Spellman respectively.

There is no word yet on who will be voicing Salem the cat, but we do know what he will look like. Check out a pic below.

Advertisement

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is expected to debut on Netflix later this year.