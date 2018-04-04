When is 13 Reasons Why season 2 released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

Find out everything you need to know about Netflix's hit high school drama, including plot, trailers, teasers, new characters and more

“Their story isn’t over”. 13 Reasons Why season one may have ended where it started with Hannah Baker’s tragic suicide, but Netflix is not done with one of its most successful ever launched.

Season two is coming back with 13 brand new episodes. Filming is already finished having started in June 2017, with a release date imminent (see below).

The cast are acutely aware of the tough issues they will be confronting in the new run, recording new content warnings letting viewers know that some of what they watch will be hard to take.

However, the series is once again set to be one of the most talked about shows when it returns later this year. Here’s your updated guide to everything you need to know about 13 Reasons Why season 2 on Netflix.

When is 13 Reasons Why season two released on Netflix?

The streaming service is remaining tight-lipped about when exactly the series will return. The first season of 13 Reasons Why was released on 31st March last year, and some fans suspected that Netflix would release season two without warning exactly one year on.

However, that never happened, although the unveiling of additional content warning videos to show before the start of each season suggests that a spring or early summer release is imminent.

Is there a trailer?

Apart from the announcement trailer and the videos mentioned above, Netflix has not yet released a new trailer for season two. We’ll add the video as soon as it’s made available.

Who’s in the cast for 13 Reasons Why season 2?

Dylan Minnette as Clay, Brandon Flynn’s Justin Foley and Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis are all set to return, along with Christian Navarro (Tony), Miles Heizer (Alex) and Justin Prentice (Bryce).

The cast is also set to include Ross Butler as Zach and Michele Selene Ang as Courtney.

Even season one star Katherine Langford is set to return, although perhaps not in the central role of the first run.

“The Hannah that we saw in season one, we were able to tell her story fully and she didn’t really come back in the same capacity or sort of as the same Hannah,” she recently told W Magazine. “It’s a different Hannah that you see in season two.”

There are also set to be a number of new faces, both young and established actors. Tony Award-winning Kelli O’Hara makes her show debut as anti-bullying campaigner Jackie, with at least 10 other actors confirmed to be joining the series.

New cast member Anne Winters – who’ll play a new high school ‘It’ girl named Chloe in season two of the Netflix drama – has said we should “expect A LOT more answers” ahead.

Speaking to Flare, she said, “The people [in the show] who are doing wrong maybe don’t even understand that it is wrong… this season will explore a little of those grey areas—it’s not as black and white as last season—so that when people raise the question of, ‘Well wasn’t it her fault that she did this or that?’. This season shows a different take on it. You’ll have a lot more answers this season on why people are doing what they’re doing.”

Bts 🌸🌸 A post shared by Anne Winters (@annewinters) on Apr 3, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT

What’s going to happen in 13 Reasons Why season 2?

What we know about @13ReasonsWhy season 2 — so far pic.twitter.com/PMUaIe6Zy8 — Netflix US (@netflix) May 9, 2017

“No more tapes” – yep, those retro cassette tapes are no more. Apparently there will be “a new piece of technology for 13-year-olds to Google”.

However, there will still be one voice guiding the narrative, exploring many of the characters’ issues that we had only just begun to understand at the end of season one.

“We realised at a certain point that we would end season one with a young woman who was just beginning to come to terms with the fact that she was a victim of sexual assault; with a young man who was suffering from severe social isolation and thinking of making a pretty tragic choice in response to that; with a character, Clay, who was really just beginning to grieve a girl that he loved and to understand what that grieving process was; and a whole community that had been traumatised in a number of specific ways, most centrally by Hannah’s suicide,” showrunner Brian Yorkey said at a recent panel to discuss the show. “In a way it felt that to leave them there would be unfair to the characters and also to the viewers who really had come to care about them.”

He said that Jessica’s storyline in particular would be explored more in the new episodes.

“Jessica in particular, her experience continues to be a central part of season two. We wanted very much to look at her recovery. To look at what it is to go from being a victim of sexual assault to being a survivor of sexual assault,” he told Elle.

Mr Porter meanwhile, the school counsellor who questions Hannah’s account of her sexual assault in the days leading up to her suicide, will face the repercussions of his actions.

“Mr. Porter, in particular, will be coming to terms with the mistakes that he made, with the ways that he let her down, and will be, I think, very determined not to let any kids down in the future,” he said.

“In fact, I think that his story is, I think, one of the most sort of compelling to me in season two. And we’ll see a man who is determined to reach every kid who needs to be reached and help every kid who needs to be helped. Whatever it takes.”

There were plenty of unanswered questions at the end of season one, and with season two picking up where the last episode left off, it’s probably worth reminding yourself of some of those cliffhanger moments below.