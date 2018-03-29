The best true crime shows on Netflix

From Netflix classic Making a Murderer to American Crime Story and more, check out the best true crime series available to watch online via Netflix UK

With Making a Murderer, Netflix discovered very early on the power of true crime series to thrill viewers and get people talking.

Maybe it’s the chance to binge watch and replay every tiny detail, but there’s something genuinely addictive about a series that claims to uncover what really happened with a notorious crime, whether through documentary evidence or old fashioned storytelling.

Check out the best true crime shows currently available on Netflix to find your next dangerously engrossing series…

Updated 19 March 2018

Making a Murderer

Netflix’s original true crime game changer is still the most accomplished series on the service, despite many challengers to the throne. Is it worth a re-watch? Because of the nature of the story, you’ll never be able to recapture the shock and surprise experienced on first watch, but there are so many details that are easily missed first time round. Watch on Netflix

Flint Town

Understaffed law enforcement, unemployment, social division and water crises – Flint, Michigan is on a knife edge. This series is a nuanced take on the combustible relations between police and populace in the United States, and what, if anything, can be done to diffuse tensions. Watch on Netflix

The Keepers

No, The Keepers is not the new Making a Murderer, but when it was released last year it came with the same potent mix of incisive filmmaking and fierce campaigning spirit. Painful to watch at times, the testimony of the brave women involved will give you cause to continue. Watch on Netflix

American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson

This dramatisation of the OJ Simpson trial was riveting when it finally arrived on BBC2, and with sequel The Assassination of Gianni Versace also a success, creator Ryan Murphy has become one of the most in demand screenwriters on TV. Watch on Netflix

Mindhunter

Based on the real-life experiences of former FBI Agent John E. Douglas, Mindhunter charts the inception of the FBI’s criminal profiling programme in the late 1970s. It’s a grim watch, dangerously addictive, and season two is coming soon. Watch on Netflix

Narcos

You only have to look at the number of times this series has reinvented itself to see how strong the production team behind Narcos is. From Pablo Escobar to the Cali Cartel and on to Mexico in season four, the series follows the drug trade throughout its deadly history. Watch on Netflix

The Confession Tapes

Picking up where Making a Murderer left off, this series follows cases where convicted murderers claim their supposed ‘confessions’ were either coerced, involuntary or false. Watch on Netflix

Dirty Money

True crime and corporate greed, this series steps away from murder most foul to explore financial crime that, in the end, can prove just as catastrophic for the victims involved. Watch on Netflix

The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies

One of the few British true crime series to make its way on to Netflix, this ITV dramatisation of the story of Christopher Jefferies, hounded by the press after being wrongly accused of murdering Joanna Yeates, makes absorbing watching. Watch on Netflix

Forensic Files

This long-running forensic science series aired on Channel 5 here in the UK, but now a huge archive of episodes is available to watch online either on Netflix or YouTube. Cult viewing. Watch on Netflix

The Investigator: A British Crime Story

Not quite a match for the best of this list, but Britain’s mystery of what happened to Dorset resident Carole Packman will still have you hooked. Watch on Netflix