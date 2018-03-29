The Crown fans are super excited to see Outlander’s Tobias Menzies as the new Prince Philip

The actor will join Olivia Colman in season three of The Crown, Netflix has confirmed

Finally, our prince has come! Netflix has announced that Outlander star Tobias Menzies will be joining The Crown as Prince Philip – and fans of both series are delighted.

Menzies, 44, will replace Matt Smith in the role, while his Queen will be played by Olivia Colman, who steps in to Claire Foy’s shoes as the new Elizabeth II. What a couple they’ll be.

His Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe is certainly thrilled by the news: “Yes!!!!!!!!!” she tweeted. “Congratulations darling. So excited for you and so excited to see this!!!”

The casting news has been greeted with similar excitement online, even if nobody saw it coming…

I cannot believe Tobias Menzies is going to be in THE CROWN. What a dream. — Samantha Shannon (@say_shannon) March 28, 2018

"Crown" Watchers – our @TobiasMenzies has been cast as Prince Philip for Season 3! Great choice! — Erin Conrad (@ErinConrad2) March 28, 2018

Wow! Tobias Menzies as the new Prince Philip in @TheCrownNetflix. Did not see that casting coming but I really like it! Excited to see him in this! @TobiasMenzies #OutlanderFam — Joan Muldoon (@joanlm9) March 28, 2018

Yass Queen! First Olivia Coleman cast as Elizabeth and now @TobiasMenzies announced to play Prince Philip! Get in @TheCrownNetflix 💪💪 #TopCasting — Danièle (@Daniele_Gill) March 29, 2018

Blackjack Randall coming in as Prince Philip! GEEZZ I didn’t think TV casting could get better 🙌🏼🤴🏻👏🏼 #bravo @TobiasMenzies @TheCrownNetflix https://t.co/XibW549AO2 — catgaleano (@catgaleano) March 28, 2018

@TobiasMenzies Best choice Netflix has made yet. Loved you in Outlander and no doubt you’ll smash it in #TheCrown. Go get em Philip!!! — ClaireM (@ClaireMcM2) March 29, 2018

The only problem? For fans of Outlander, it’s going to be hard to un-see him as the dastardly Black Jack Randall, who spent years tormenting heroes Claire and Jamie.

Mixed bag of feelings; great actor and therefore will always be the viscerally clenched fist inducing and villainous Jack Randall. — Meghan Connor (@Megaconn) March 29, 2018